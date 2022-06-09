Bay Bridge headlines Prince of Wales’s Stakes with international flavour

French mare Grand Glory has been supplemented at a cost of £70,000 for the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot on Wednesday, for which Bay Bridge heads eight confirmations.

Having won her Group One in the Prix Jean Romanet last season, Grand Glory was sold for €2,500,000 having finished fifth in the Japan Cup.

Her new connections have sent her back into training, however, and she has won a Listed race and a Group Three already this season.

Sir Michael Stoute’s Bay Bridge will be a tough nut to crack, having been ultra impressive when winning the Brigadier Gerard Stakes by five lengths to take his winning sequence to five.

Shahryar is another who brings top-class international form to the table for Japan.

Japan can’t stop winning! Shahryar beats Yibir in the Group 1 Sheema Classic in Meydan for @CristianDemuro and Hideaki Fujiwara! #DWC22 #競馬 pic.twitter.com/DG2Vff4JxV — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) March 26, 2022

The four-year-old finished third in the Japan CUp before winning the Sheema Classic at Meydan from Yibir.

Lord North, was victorious two years ago, has been confirmed as on target by John Gosden while Aidan O’Brien’s sole possible is Broome.

William Haggas has two possible runners headed by Addeybb, who was second in the race two years ago although he also has an entry in Tuesday’s Wolferton Stakes.

Dubai Honour improved in leaps and bounds and was only beaten a length and a half in the Hong Kong Cup. He did slightly disappoint when last seen in Dubai, however.