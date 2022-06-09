Search

09 Jun 2022

Hibernian sign defender Rocky Bushiri on permanent contract from Norwich

Hibernian sign defender Rocky Bushiri on permanent contract from Norwich

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Jun 2022 11:46 AM

Hibernian have signed Rocky Bushiri on a permanent contract from Norwich.

The former Belgium Under-21 centre-half spent the second half of last season on loan at Easter Road and has now signed a three-year deal with the Edinburgh club after an option in his loan agreement was triggered through a certain number of appearances.

Bushiri joined Norwich on a four-year contract in 2019 but did not make a competitive appearance for the Canaries. The terms of the transfer are undisclosed.

Recently-appointed manager Lee Johnson has not had a chance to work with Bushiri yet as he only took the reins after the campaign ended, but he is hopeful the 22-year-old defender can flourish in his system next term.

“Rocky has a lot of attributes to be successful in his career,” Johnson told Hibs’ website.

“He has obvious strengths and it’ll be interesting to see how quickly he can adapt to a new playing style.”

Bushiri was initially signed on loan by previous Hibs manager Shaun Maloney, who was aware of him through his work as a coach with the Belgian national team.

He made 15 appearances during his loan stint at Easter Road but appeared to have fallen out of favour after being dropped following a difficult afternoon away to Hearts in April.

Head of recruitment Ian Gordon believes Bushiri has plenty of scope to develop.

“Rocky is just 22, has played over 80 senior matches, and has a lot of room for improvement,” he said.

“We believe we can add value to him that’ll benefit the club in the future.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media