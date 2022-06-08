Search

08 Jun 2022

Leeds sign Denmark defender Rasmus Kristensen from RB Salzburg

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Jun 2022 6:40 PM

Leeds have signed Denmark defender Rasmus Kristensen from RB Salzburg, the Premier League club have announced.

The 24-year-old has agreed a five-year deal at Elland Road and will officially join the Yorkshire side on July 1.

The right-back is Leeds’ second signing of the summer transfer window – and their second from Salzburg, former club of head coach Jesse Marsch – following the capture of Brenden Aaronson.

Leeds have not disclosed the fee paid but reports have suggested it could be around £8.5million.

Marsch, who coached Salzburg from 2019-21 before moving to their sister club RB Leipzig, said: “Rasmus is a player who developed a lot over the last three years.

“He established himself at Red Bull Salzburg as one of their best players, a very good Champions League full-back, and a Danish international.

“I am totally convinced that he will continue to grow into a great Premier League full-back as well.”

Kristensen, who has previously played for Ajax, had been linked with Borussia Dortmund while Brentford were also reported to be interested.

Leeds director of football Victor Orta told the club’s website: “Other teams wanted him, including teams playing in the Champions League in the top five leagues, but he wants to prove himself in the best league in the world and this makes me very happy with the signing.

“His performances at Red Bull Salzburg made him one of the most influential right-backs in Europe and now in the line-up of his country.

“He has a determination to understand the position, he’s physical, demanding, has a high level with the ball and I hope he is a player fans will fall in love with quickly. They demand effort and quality, he has both things and he has chosen us.”

The two deals, with United States midfielder Aaronson coming in for a reported £22.2million, underline Leeds’ determination to strengthen after only avoiding relegation from the Premier League on the final day of last season.

