Search

08 Jun 2022

Stay Alert in intriguing clash with Golden Lyra at Newbury

Stay Alert in intriguing clash with Golden Lyra at Newbury

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Jun 2022 3:45 PM

Hughie Morrison feels that Stay Alert may have to pull out all the stops to win the Greatwood British EBF Stakes at Newbury on Thursday.

Registered as the Abingdon Stakes, this renewal of the Listed 10-furlong race for three-year-old fillies comprises some potential Group-class fillies – and Morrison is full of respect for once-raced rival Golden Lyra.

Stay Alert has had three runs this term, winning a mile-and-a-half Wolverhampton novice before chasing home subsequent Oaks third Nashwa over the same course at distance she will encounter this time.

Yet the East Ilsley handler fears the in-form William Haggas-trained rival, whose sole outing over seven furlongs at Newmarket in October saw the daughter of Lope De Vega score by five lengths, with Nashwa, who was also making her debut, back in third.

Morrison said: “We hope Stay Alert will come on again from her last run at Newbury.

“She has, for a filly, had a busy enough year (three runs), but we hope she will come forward.

“I think, if you analyse the form, the Haggas horse beats us 10 lengths or something. The horse which she beat easily (Nashwa), was the horse we finished behind at Newbury.

“It is her first race of the season and a different trip, but she is bred to stay, so it is not as obvious as it looks on first impressions.

“It could turn out that if the Haggas filly repeats the form of last year, she’s the best mile-and-a-half filly in the country.”

Six go to post for the race formerly known as the Ballymacoll with York’s respective Musidora third Ching Shih (David Simcock) and sixth Luna Dorada (Ralph Beckett) dropping back in class.

The field is completed by the John and Thady Gosden-trained pair Elegant Verse and Yummylicious.

The former is a daughter of Galileo, who stepped up on a narrow debut defeat at Newmarket to get off the mark last time over the same trip as she encounters this time.

Yummylicious is the most experienced in the line-up with six career runs and has an official mark of 80, following success in a fillies’ handicap at Nottingham.

Thady Gosden said: “It looks a very competitive race this year. Elegant Verse obviously ran very well on her first start and then notched up a win on her last start.

“It was a nice performance at Redcar and she is a filly who we expect to improve. Obviously, this is a serious jump in class, but she deserves to take her chance.

“Yummylicious is obviously stepping up in class considerably as well. On ratings, she has plenty to find.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media