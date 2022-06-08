Search

08 Jun 2022

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink committed to boosting Burton despite Barnsley approach

08 Jun 2022 11:12 AM

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is determined to continue “building for the future” as Burton manager despite interest from Barnsley.

The Brewers boss led the club to a 16th-placed finish in Sky Bet League One last season and had been in discussions with South Yorkshire outfit Barnsley regarding their managerial vacancy.

Burton chairman Ben Robinson had given the Tykes permission to speak to Hasselbaink, but the Dutchman has now confirmed that he will be staying at the Pirelli Stadium.

Hasselbaink told the club’s official website: “It’s always flattering to be approached by other clubs and to be offered new opportunities, but I have always been very happy at Burton, and grateful for the chairman’s support.

“I have always said that it’s a work in progress here and we have put the emphasis on bringing in young players and building for the future. I’m eager to continue that work and to carry on building an exciting squad here at Burton.

“Just because we are a small club doesn’t mean that we aren’t ambitious and I’m eager to get on with the job and put the speculation about my future to bed.

“I want to thank the chairman and the supporters for their patience, and I hope now we can all look forward to the new season together.”

