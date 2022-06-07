Search

07 Jun 2022

5 talking points as Wales look to secure a first-ever victory against Holland

5 talking points as Wales look to secure a first-ever victory against Holland

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Jun 2022 9:04 PM

Wales will resume their Nations League campaign at home to Holland in Cardiff on Wednesday after sealing World Cup qualification.

Robert Page’s side opened their League A campaign with a 2-1 defeat in Poland last week, while Holland began with a superb 4-1 win away to Belgium.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the main talking points around the game.

World Cup hangover?

There were plenty of sore heads in Wales on Monday as the nation celebrated reaching a World Cup for the first time in 64 years. The Wales players were among those partying into the night as the squad headed to Gareth Bale’s Elevens bar in Cardiff city centre. Page said his squad deserved to celebrate, but now hopes there will be no hangover against the Dutch.

Second string

Page fielded a shadow side in Poland last week, with the Nations League opener coming just four days before the World Cup decider against Ukraine. Greater current depth to the Wales squad was reflected by an impressive performance, although two late Poland goals sent them to a 2-1 defeat. Expect more changes after Sunday’s colossal effort against Ukraine, with several fringe players set to get another chance.

Rising star

Brennan Johnson is yet to establish himself as a Wales regular, but it can only be a matter of time. The gifted 21-year-old forward has had a season to remember at club level, with his 19 goals and 10 assists helping Nottingham Forest into the Premier League. Johnson has targeted a World Cup starting spot in Qatar, and that bid is expected to start against Holland.

King Louis

Louis van Gaal is now in his third spell as Holland manager and will lead them at a second World Cup in November. The former Manchester United boss revealed in April that he had been receiving treatment for prostate cancer. But Van Gaal has enjoyed a successful return to the Holland hot-seat, unbeaten in 10 games with seven wins and three draws.

Dutch domination

Wales have lost all eight of their games against Holland. The Dutch started their domination with a World Cup qualifying double before Italia ’90, and repeated it ahead of France ’98. A 3-1 win in Cardiff was followed by a 7-1 rout in Eindhoven. Holland have also won four friendlies between the two countries, the most recent being a 3-2 success at Cardiff in November 2015.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media