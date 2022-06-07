England defender Alex Greenwood isolating after testing positive for coronavirus

England defender Alex Greenwood has left the squad’s training camp at St George’s Park after testing positive for coronavirus.
The Manchester City left-back is isolating at home, the Lionesses have announced, and will return to training as soon as possible as preparations continue for the June 16 friendly against Belgium.
Head coach Sarina Wiegman is not with the squad this week due to a “close family bereavement” and training is being led by her assistant Arjan Veurink.
A 28-player squad – soon to be reduced to 23 – has gathered ahead of three friendly fixtures in preparation for the European Championships, hosted by England, in July.
The Lionesses take on Holland at Elland Road on June 24 and Switzerland in Zurich on June 30.
