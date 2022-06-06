Fixture and TV details confirmed for Limerick's All-Ireland football qualifier with Cork

THE date, venue and throw-in time for Limerick senior footballers All-Ireland qualifier meeting with Cork next weekend have been confirmed.

The Round 2 All-Ireland fixture between beaten Munster finalists Limerick and provincial rivals Cork will take place at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on this Sunday, June 12 at 1.30pm.

The game will be televised live on RTE. The game was fixed for Páirc Uí Chaoimh as a result of the home-and-away agreement in place between Limerick and Cork.

Monday morning's All-Ireland qualifier draw which took place during RTE Radio 1s Morning Ireland programme also saw Clare pitted against Roscommon, while Kildare will take on Mayo and Donegal have been paired with Armagh.

Billy Lee's Limerick senior football side will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing Munster final defeat to Kerry in Killarney when they lock horns with the Leesiders next weekend.

Limerick had already beaten both Clare and Tipperary in this year's Munster championship.

Cork had also lot out to Kerry in the Munster championship, before easing past Louth in their first round qualifier fixture last weekend.