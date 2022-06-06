WATCH: Limerick's Man of the Match Seamus Flanagan says Munster final 'game for the ages'

Limerick players Séamus Flanagan, left, and Graeme Mulcahy celebrate after their Munster SHC final win over Clare at Semple Stadium
FULL-FORWARD Seamus Flanagan turned in a powerful display to earn the Man of the Match accolade as Limerick secured their fourth Munster senior hurling title on the bounce.
Feohanagh-Castlemahon clubman Flanagan helped himself to eight points from play as Limerick earned a dramatic 1-29 to 0-29 extra-time victory over great rivals Clare at a rain-drenched Semple Stadium in Thurles.
In securing their fourth Munster title on the bounce, John Kiely's charges matched the achievement of Mick Mackey's team of 1933-36.
This was Limerick's 23rd Munster senior hurling final success.
Limerick captain Declan Hannon also became the first player to lift the new Mick Mackey Cup awarded to the province's senior hurling champions.
