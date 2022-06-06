Search

06 Jun 2022

Lionel Messi hails Argentina form as he hits five against Estonia

Staff Reporter

06 Jun 2022 9:47 AM

Lionel Messi fired a warning to Argentina’s World Cup rivals after scoring all five goals in a 5-0 friendly win over Estonia in Spain.

Messi’s haul followed his country’s impressive 3-0 win over Italy in the Finalissima – a game between the respective champions of South America and Europe – at Wembley on Wednesday.

It marked the first time the 34-year-old has scored five goals in one international game and the second time in his career, after a similar feat in Barcelona’s 7-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen in 2012.

Messi posted on Instagram: “We could not close the season better. We won the Finalissima and today we added more minutes preparing for the World Cup.

“Thanks again to everyone who came to the field and to those who follow us from a distance. We’re going to rest for a few days and we’ll be back very soon!”

Argentina have been drawn in Group C for this year’s World Cup in Qatar alongside Saudi Arabia – whom they play first on November 22 – Mexico and Poland.

