Limerick footballers to learn All-Ireland qualifier opponents tomorrow

James Naughton in action for Limerick against Kerry in the Munster SFC final in Killarney
LIMERICK senior footballers will learn their opponents for their Round 2 All-Ireland qualifier clash on tomorrow, Monday, morning.
The draw for the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Round 2 fixtures, which includes beaten Munster finalists Limerick, will be broadcast live on Morning Ireland on RTE Radio 1 just after 8.30am.
The draw will feature the four provincial runners-up, with Roscommon, Kildare and Donegal joining Limerick, who lost to Kerry in the Munster final in Killarney, in one bowl.
The four winners from Round 1, Cork, Mayo, Clare and Armagh will be in the other bowl.
An Open Draw shall be made to determine the pairings.
Teams who have previously met in the Provincial championships can meet again in Round 2 of the Qualifiers.
Venues for Round 2 shall be determined by the Central Competitions Control Committee, and all fixtures details will be confirmed on Monday afternoon, with the fixtures scheduled for next weekend, June 11 and 12.
