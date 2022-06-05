Limerick Sarsfields lose out in Celtic Challenge final

THE Limerick Sarsfields side lost out to North Cork by 4-16 to 2-12 in the All-Ireland U17 Celtic Challenge final played at the TUS Gaelic Grounds on Saturday.

A strong second half performance was key for North Cork coming out on top as they prevailed by 4-16 to 2-12 to claim the Corn John Scott.

The winners led 2-10 to 1-9 at the end of a keenly contested opening half.

North Cork then produced an improved second half showing to ease clear with the influential Kieran Murphy helping himsel to 1-9 in total.

Shane Gleeson did score a late goal from a free for the Limerick West and City side.

Limerick entered two teams in the Celtic Challenge - Limerick Sarsfields and Limerick Treaty. Both carried panels of over 20 players, which were selected from outside the 34-man county minor panel.

In their run to Saturday's final, Limerick Sarsfields lost to Clare, North Cork and drew with Galway in the group stages. In the quarter-final they beat Kilkenny Black 5-18 to 2-16 and then in the semi final they defeated Dublin Plunkett 1-23 to 1-12.

Limerick Sarsfields are managed by Limerick GAA GDA's Paul Browne, David O'Dea and Peter Nash, along with Gerry Murphy (Templeglantine), Chris Sexton (Bruree) and Ollie Dowling (Knockaderry).

LIMERICK SARSFIELDS PANEL: Barry Twomey, Peter Kiely and Paul O'Neill (all Ballybrown), Bobby Donegan and Ruairi O'Connor (Feenagh-Kilmeedy); Joe McCarthy and Seamus Stokes (both Kildimo-Pallaskenry); Darragh Humphreys and Muiris O’Dalaigh (both Monaleen); Robert O’Brien and Mark O'Brien (both Mungret St Pauls); Billy O’Sullivan and Timmy Lyons (both Templeglantine); Eoghan Collins and Aryn Foley (both Tournafulla); Shane Gleeson (Adare), Michael Anglim (Fedamore), Johnny Field (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Eoin Horgan (Granagh-Ballingarry), James Finn (Na Piarsaigh), Hugh Maher (Patrickswell), David Clancy (Rathkeale), Fionn Gleeson (St Kierans).