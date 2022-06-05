Search

05 Jun 2022

Limerick Sarsfields lose out in Celtic Challenge final

Limerick Sarsfields lose out in Celtic Challenge final

Limerick Sarsfields squad which lost out in the Celtic Challenge final

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

05 Jun 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

THE Limerick Sarsfields side lost out to North Cork by 4-16 to 2-12 in the All-Ireland U17 Celtic Challenge final played at the TUS Gaelic Grounds on Saturday.

A strong second half performance was key for North Cork coming out on top as they prevailed by 4-16 to 2-12 to claim the Corn John Scott.

The winners led 2-10 to 1-9 at the end of a keenly contested opening half. 

North Cork then produced an improved second half showing to ease clear with the influential Kieran Murphy helping himsel to 1-9 in total.

Shane Gleeson did score a late goal from a free for the Limerick West and City side.

Limerick entered two teams in the Celtic Challenge - Limerick Sarsfields and Limerick Treaty. Both carried panels of over 20 players, which were selected from outside the 34-man county minor panel.

In their run to Saturday's final, Limerick Sarsfields lost to Clare, North Cork and drew with Galway in the group stages. In the quarter-final they beat Kilkenny Black 5-18 to 2-16 and then in the semi final they defeated Dublin Plunkett 1-23 to 1-12.

Limerick Sarsfields are managed by Limerick GAA GDA's Paul Browne, David O'Dea and Peter Nash, along with Gerry Murphy (Templeglantine), Chris Sexton (Bruree) and Ollie Dowling (Knockaderry).

LIMERICK SARSFIELDS PANEL: Barry Twomey, Peter Kiely and Paul O'Neill (all Ballybrown), Bobby Donegan and Ruairi O'Connor (Feenagh-Kilmeedy); Joe McCarthy and Seamus Stokes (both Kildimo-Pallaskenry); Darragh Humphreys and Muiris O’Dalaigh (both Monaleen); Robert O’Brien and Mark O'Brien (both Mungret St Pauls); Billy O’Sullivan and Timmy Lyons (both Templeglantine); Eoghan Collins and Aryn Foley (both Tournafulla); Shane Gleeson (Adare), Michael Anglim (Fedamore), Johnny Field (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Eoin Horgan (Granagh-Ballingarry), James Finn (Na Piarsaigh), Hugh Maher (Patrickswell), David Clancy (Rathkeale), Fionn Gleeson (St Kierans).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media