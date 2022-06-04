Search

04 Jun 2022

Twenty two young Limerick GAA stars to showcase talent on Munster final day

Twenty two young Limerick GAA stars to showcase talent on Munster final day

The Limerick Primary Game teams who will showcase their skills at Semple Stadium this Sunday

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

04 Jun 2022 6:55 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

TWENTY two boys and girls from Limerick will enjoy the opportunity to wear the 'green and white' of Limerick on big match day when they line out in the Munster GAA Primary Game exhibition games played at half time of the Munster senior hurling final with Clare on Sunday in Semple Stadium, Thurles.

"The Primary Game is unique and offers an experience that children treasure for the rest of their lives. To play on the same pitch as your heroes in your own county’s colours is an opportunity to be treasured," said Joe Lyons, coordinator of the Primary Game.

"By Sunday evening, almost five hundred boys and girls from all six Munster counties will have played in the Primary Game series this year. Limerick children have appeared more often than children from any other county due to the success of the senior football and hurling teams with both contesting Munster Final.

"Every player will receive an entire set of playing gear in their county colours as well as tickets for the game for their parents. This is a huge investment by the Munster Council in the absence of a sponsor and demonstrates the commitment of the Munster Council to promoting Gaelic Games among our young players.

"It is an investment that will pay dividends in the future. We are also indebted to the teachers of Cumann na mBunscol Luimnigh who have acted as mentors in Cusack Park, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Fitzgerald Stadium, Semple Stadium and Páirc na nGael," Mr. Lyons concluded.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media