Twenty two young Limerick GAA stars to showcase talent on Munster final day

TWENTY two boys and girls from Limerick will enjoy the opportunity to wear the 'green and white' of Limerick on big match day when they line out in the Munster GAA Primary Game exhibition games played at half time of the Munster senior hurling final with Clare on Sunday in Semple Stadium, Thurles.

"The Primary Game is unique and offers an experience that children treasure for the rest of their lives. To play on the same pitch as your heroes in your own county’s colours is an opportunity to be treasured," said Joe Lyons, coordinator of the Primary Game.

"By Sunday evening, almost five hundred boys and girls from all six Munster counties will have played in the Primary Game series this year. Limerick children have appeared more often than children from any other county due to the success of the senior football and hurling teams with both contesting Munster Final.

"Every player will receive an entire set of playing gear in their county colours as well as tickets for the game for their parents. This is a huge investment by the Munster Council in the absence of a sponsor and demonstrates the commitment of the Munster Council to promoting Gaelic Games among our young players.

"It is an investment that will pay dividends in the future. We are also indebted to the teachers of Cumann na mBunscol Luimnigh who have acted as mentors in Cusack Park, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Fitzgerald Stadium, Semple Stadium and Páirc na nGael," Mr. Lyons concluded.