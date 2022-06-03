Search

03 Jun 2022

Limerick reveal starting line-up for 'sold-out' Munster hurling final with Clare

Limerick reveal starting line-up for 'sold-out' Munster hurling final with Clare

Rival captains Declan Hannon, of Limerick, right, and Tony Kelly, of Clare, pictured with the Mick Mackey Cup ahead of Sunday's Munster final Pic: Dave Gaynor

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

03 Jun 2022 10:13 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE Limerick starting line-up to face Clare in Sunday's mammoth Munster senior hurling final at FBD Semple Stadium, 4pm throw-in, has been revealed.

Limerick's starting line-up shows three changes to the team which lined out against Clare in their round robin fixture in Ennis last month with Aaron Gillane, Darragh O'Donovan and Cathal O'Neill selected to start this weekend.

Munster GAA had confirmed earlier on Friday evening that, following the sale of the last remaining terrace tickets earlier in the day, Sunday's Munster Hurling Final will have a sold out capacity of over 45,000 people. 

Limerick and Clare will be meeting in the Munster senior hurling final for the seventh time this Sunday. In the previous six finals, Limerick have been victorious on five occasions, 1918, 1955, 1974,1981, and 1994 with one loss in 1995.

Sunday is Limerick's 50th Munster SHC final and they will chase a 23rd title, while Clare seek title number seven in their 29th final appearance.

Limerick are looking to win a historic Munster SHC four-in-a-row - victory would emulate the Mick Mackey era of 1934-37, which is the only time that four successive titles was won by Limerick.

LIMERICK SH v Clare Munster SHC Final: Nickie Quaid (Effin); Sean Finn (Bruff), Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), Barry Nash (South Liberties); Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), Declan Hannon (Adare), Dan Morrissey (Ahane); Darragh O’Donovan (Doon), William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh); Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks), Cathal O'Neill (Crecora-Manister), Tom Morrissey (Ahane); Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon), Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry). Subs: Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock), Ciaran Barry (Ahane), Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), Aaron Costelloe (Kilmallock), Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown), Adam English (Doon), Richie English (Doon), Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock), Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock), Oisin O'Reilly (Kilmallock), David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca).

