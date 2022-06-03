Search

03 Jun 2022

Munster Rugby seek to end disappointing away play-off record

Munster Rugby seek to end disappointing away play-off record

Damian de Allende, of Munster, is tackled by Sam Carter, of Ulster, during the URC fixture between the sides at Kingspan Stadium in April

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

03 Jun 2022 5:00 PM

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

MUNSTER Rugby will be aiming to end their disappointing losing run in away United Rugby Championship play-off fixtures when tackling interprovincial rivals Ulster at Kingspan Stadium this Friday night, 7.35pm.

Munster have lost all seven of their away play-off games in the URC, Pro14 and Pro12 competitions.

The winners of tonight's quarter-final, which is live on TG4 and Premier Sport, will be making their way to the semi-final stage to play either Edinburgh or the Stormers in Cape Town.

Munster head to Belfast on the back of a disappointing defeat to Leinster at the Aviva Stadium last time out in Round 18 leading to the province moving out of the URC’s top four.

ULSTER: Stewart Moore, Rob Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Ethan McIlroy, Billy Burns, John Cooney, Andrew Warwick, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor, Iain Henderson (captain), Marcus Rea, Nick Timoney, Duane Vermeulen. Replacements: John Andrew, Eric O’Sullivan, Gareth Milasinovich, Kieran Treadwell, Matty Rea, Nathan Doak, Ian Madigan, Ben Moxham.

MUNSTER RUGBY: Mike Haley, Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Keith Earls, Joey Carbery, Conor Murray, Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer, Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley, Peter O’Mahony (captain), Alex Kendellen, Gavin Coombes. Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Jason Jenkins, Thomas Ahern, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Chris Cloete.

