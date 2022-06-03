Search

03 Jun 2022

Limerick teenager helps Rep of Ireland U19s ease past Iceland

Limerick's John Ryan, front, second from right, pictured with his Rep of Ireland U19 team mates who defeated Iceland in Spain

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

03 Jun 2022 12:30 PM

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK teenager played a leading role as the Republic of Ireland U19s scored an impressive victory over Iceland in the first of two friendlies in Spain.

Eighteen-year-old Ryan, a former Aisling Annacotty player, who now plays with UCD in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, played the full 90 minutes as the Republic of Ireland U19s eased past their opponents 3-0 in Pinatar.

The former St Kevin’s Boys and Shamrock Rovers player is a past pupil of Milford NS, Castletroy Gaelscoil and Castletroy College. He also previously played GAA with Ballybricken and Monaleen clubs.

Ryan tasted tasted double national underage league success at U17 and U19 level with Shamrock Rovers last season. 

The talented Limerick teenager has represented the Rep of Ireland at under-age level up through the age grades. 

Goals from Jad Hakiki, Sean Grehan, and Jamie Mullins, were enough in the first of two friendlies that Tom Mohan's Rep of Ireland U19s side will play before returning to competitive action in September.

The Rep of Ireland will face Iceland in their second friendly on tomorrow, Saturday, June 4.

This week's games with Iceland in Spain will be part of final international window for Republic of Ireland Men’s Under-19s Head Coach Tom Mohan before his team hit competitive action again in of September with Under-19 European Championship Qualifiers in Wales. Ireland are drawn in Group 4 along with Wales, Hungary and Gibraltar in their first round qualifiers.

Republic of Ireland: Maguire (Mason 60), Curtis, ( Brooks 77), Nevin (Ferizaj 60), Abankwah (O’Reilly,60), Grehan (Coleman 77 mins), Murphy (Okagbue 87), Fraser (Mullins 70), Vaughan (Golding 77),  O’Mahony ( Zefi 70), Hakiki (Arubi 70), Ryan

Iceland: Magnusson, Karlsson, Antonsson, Gudmundsson, Mikaelson, Styrmisson, Dortsteinsson, Brynjolfsson, Juliusson, Bjarnson, Kristjansson. Substitutes: Georgesson, Adalsteinsson, Gislason, Jorundsson, Birgusson, Gudmusson, Nokkvason, Jonsson, Thorbjornsson Stole.

Referee: Campoy Candela (Spain)

