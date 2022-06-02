Search

02 Jun 2022

Pierluigi Gollini returns to Atalanta after loan spell at Tottenham ends

Pierluigi Gollini has returned to parent club Atalanta at the end of his loan spell at Tottenham.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper was on a season-long loan from the Serie A side, but, as he was back-up to France captain Hugo Lloris, he only made 10 appearances, the last of which came in January.

Spurs, who had an obligation to sign Gollini permanently if he met certain criteria during his loan, said in a statement: “We can confirm the departure of Pierluigi Gollini following the conclusion of his loan spell from Atalanta.

“The goalkeeper joined us last July for the duration of the 2021/22 season and made 10 appearances in our colours.

“We thank Pierluigi for his service and wish him well for the future.”

Spurs have a replacement lined up as they have agreed a deal for Fraser Forster, who will join the club on a free transfer when his contract at Southampton ends.

Forster was at the club’s training base to undergo a medical last week and the PA news agency understands that deal will be announced soon.

The north London club have made an active start to the summer, having already announced the signing of Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan.

The 33-year-old joins from Inter Milan on a free transfer, signing a two-year deal.

