02 Jun 2022

Manu Tuilagi to miss England’s tour of Australia due to knee surgery

Manu Tuilagi to miss England's tour of Australia due to knee surgery

02 Jun 2022 12:24 PM

Manu Tuilagi has been ruled out of England’s tour to Australia after undergoing a knee operation.

Tuilagi’s club Sale described it as “a routine procedure”, but it is another blow for the player during an injury-hit career.

The 31-year-old centre would undoubtedly have been a key part of England head coach Eddie Jones’ plans for three Tests against the Wallabies in July.

In a statement, Sale said: “Sale Sharks can confirm that Manu Tuilagi has undergone a routine procedure on his knee which will rule the 31-year-old out of this summer’s England tour to Australia.

“The club, in close consultation with England Rugby, have decided that a summer of rest and a full pre-season is the best course of action to ensure Manu is fit and available for Sale Sharks and England during a crucial year for both club and country.

“Everyone at the club wishes Manu all the best for his recovery and looks forward to seeing him at Carrington for the start of pre-season.”

England face Australia in Perth on July 2, then meet them in Brisbane seven days later and Sydney on July 16.

Local News

