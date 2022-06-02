Search

02 Jun 2022

Scottish referees Craig Napier and Lloyd Wilson come out as gay

Scottish referees Craig Napier and Lloyd Wilson come out as gay

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

02 Jun 2022 12:23 PM

Two referees have come out as gay in a bid to change the culture of Scottish football.

Craig Napier and Lloyd Wilson become the first openly gay participants in Scottish football since Justin Fashanu, who played for Airdrie and and then Hearts in 1993 and 1994, several years after announcing his sexuality.

Napier, who took charge of 10 top-flight games in Scotland last season, spoke about his sexuality in a video on the Scottish Football Association Twitter account.

“We need to see the climate change so that people do feel that they can be their true self and live happily and comfortably in their own skin, and that needs to then transcend into football,” he said.

Wilson, who referees in Scotland’s lower leagues, talked about his sexuality in a video on the YouTube channel of mental health charity Back Onside.

When asked why he was speaking publicly now, Wilson said: “I think really the reason being that this has been a horrific journey, to be honest.

“A journey of maybe 17 years of living a life that I didn’t want to live, living a lie, living the way that other people maybe wanted me to live or that I thought other people wanted me to live. And probably dictated and directed in many ways by football.”

Blackpool forward Jake Daniels last month became the first British player in the professional game to come out publicly as gay since Fashanu in 1990.

The 17-year-old revealed he had been inspired by other sports figures such as Adelaide defender Josh Cavallo, Thetford player-manager Matt Morton and Olympic diving champion Tom Daley.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media