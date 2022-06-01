Setback rules Eydon out of Derby

Eydon has been ruled out of Saturday’s Cazoo Derby at Epsom after suffering a setback.

The Roger Varian-trained colt finished fourth in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on his latest start and was due to step up to 12 furlongs for the first time in the premier Classic, with connections having opted to sidestep an alternate engagement in Sunday’s Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly.

However, Varian reports the Olden Times colt to have suffered a minor issue on Wednesday which means he will now not line up at Epsom.

The trainer tweeted: “Sadly Eydon will miss the Derby at Epsom. He has met with a minor setback which will keep him from running on Saturday.

“While it is of course hugely frustrating to miss a Classic opportunity, we will look forward to the rest of the season with Eydon and he remains a very exciting prospect for his owner, Prince A A Faisal.”

Eydon had been a general 20-1 shot for the Derby.