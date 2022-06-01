Search

01 Jun 2022

Hearts sign Livingston winger Alan Forrest

Hearts sign Livingston winger Alan Forrest

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

01 Jun 2022 3:55 PM

Hearts have confirmed the signing of winger Alan Forrest from Livingston on a two-year-deal.

The 25-year-old winger has become the Tynecastle club’s first new recruit of the summer following the expiry of his contract at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson is excited about adding Forrest – brother of Celtic and Scotland attacker James – to his squad ahead of next season’s return to European competition.

“We’re delighted to get Alan on board,” he told Hearts’ website. “We watched his performances for Livingston last season and were really impressed.

“His development over the last 18 months has been excellent, and we knew we wanted him pretty quickly. He’s quick, direct and will offer a real threat going forward. Very pleased to have him here.”

Forrest joined Livingston from Ayr in 2020 and scored 18 goals in his two seasons with the Lions. David Martindale was desperate to keep the talismanic forward at the Tony Macaroni but the Livi boss conceded several months ago that it was likely he would be moving on this summer.

“We’re delighted,” added Hearts sporting director Joe Savage. “He was one of the main targets that we had when the campaign finished. We’re respectful of other clubs, so we didn’t want to speak to Alan before the season had concluded.

“Livingston granted us permission to speak and we had a chat with Alan after his holiday. We’re delighted to get it signed and sealed because we think he’s going to be a good player for us.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media