Limerick Leader weekly golf club notes

ADARE MANOR

Results: Tuesday Open Singles 24th May; 1st Sam Ross(14) 39pts; 2nd Pat Barry (16) 39pts; Gross Liam Linehan (2) 32 pts; 4th Ian Duggan (15) 38pts; Visitor Prize : Robert Kirwan (15) 36pts.

Adare Challenge Cup: 1st John N Doran (24) 46pts; 2nd Joe O'Brien (10) 39pts; Gross Liam Lenihan (2) 30pts; 4th Paddy Hogan (21) 37pts; Cat A (0-9) Mark O Riordan 37pts; Cat B (10-17) Keith Aherne 36pts; Cat C (18+) James Ryan 36pts.

BALLYBUNION

Men’s Competitions: Mens Singles Sponsored by Deloitte, Sunday 29th May 22; 1st Mark Dilger (12) 39pts; 2nd Brendan Daly (11) 38pts; 3rd Jim Doolan (24) 37pts B9 19pts; Gross James O’Callaghan 32pts.

Ladies Competition: Sponsored by Study Kerry – Sunday 29th May, Cashen Course; 1st Marie Kennelly (34) 40 pts; 2nd Helen Dineen (45) 37 pts; Best Gross Georgina Keane (12) 20 pts; 3rd Mary Whelan (39) 35 pts.

Senior Men’s Competitions: Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday 26th May, Cashen Course; 1st Brent Williams (44) 23 +11 34pts; 2nd Barney McMahon (28) 20 +13 33pts; 3rd Tom Scanlon (19) 26 +6 32pts

Senior Ladies Competitions: Senior Ladies Competition – Friday 27th May, Cashen Course; 1st Sighle Henigan (19) 26pts; 2nd Patricia Boyle (32) 23pts; 3rd Marie Benn (33) 21pts

BALLYKISTEEN

Ladies: Tuesday May 24: 18 Hole Stableford – Winner Claire Ryan 39 Pts. Runner Up Audrey McGrath 36 Pts. Third Mary Toomey 35 Pts.

9-Hole: Thursday 26 May: R&A 9 Hole – Winner Mary Toomey (CB) 17 Pts. Runner Up Catherine English 17 Pts. Third Charlotte Crowe 15 Pts.

Upcoming Fixtures: Sunday 5th June: 18 Hole Stableford. Draw for partners 11.15am. Tuesday 14th 18 Hole Stableford BRS. Thursday 9th June: Senior Ladies 12 Hole (over 50) – Draw 1.30pm. Sunday 12th: Monthly Medal with Thursday 9th alternate day. Ladies weekly scramble each Wednesday with draw for teams at 5.45pm.

Minor Cup: Congratulations to our Ballykisteen Minor Cup Team who were victorious against Roscrea with 3 wins and 2 matches called in.

BALLYNEETY

Mens: Open singles 26 May; 1st Declan Cusack 38 points; 2nd Michael Kenny 37 points; 3rd Tony P Ryan 36 points; Gross Frank Sarsfield; 9 holes week no 19 winner Paul Delaney 17 points; Week 20 winner Kevin Fleming 20 points.

Club singles: Winner Ger Punch 41 points; Cat A Damian Browne 39 points; Mark Campbell 39 points; Cat B Michael Brisbane 39 points; Ger Delaney 37 points; Cat C Stuart Barry 41 points; Ger Sheehan 41 points.

JB Carr: Congratulations to our J B Carr team who defeated Adare Manor 4 games to 1 in Adare in the second leg of the county final against all the odds. In nail biting finish, Adare won in Ballyneety 3 games to 2 so Ballyneety went through 6 game to 4 aggregate. We will now meet the Waterford champions in Munster quarter-final.

Seniors: May Medal; 1st Tom O'Rourke 40 points; 2nd Vincent McElligott 39 points; 3rd Mat Joyce 37 points; 4th Liam Carey 36 points; 5th Brendan Lynch 36 points B / 9.



CASTLETROY

Men’s Results: May Medal: 1st T McCarthy, 67. Gross: S Moloney 72, Cat 1: 1st A Roche 68, 2nd M Murphy 68. Cat 2: 1 st R Leahy 70, 2nd D Cronin 71, Cat 3: J Doran 71 2nd R Morris 71 Cat 4: K O'Dwyer 73, 2nd R Guest 74, Cat 5: C O'Loughlin 68 2nd D Woods. Competition was kindly sponsored by Dermot G O Donovan solicitors.

Seniors: Senior men’s 1st P Mallon; 2nd N Parkes; 3rd P O'Sullivan; 4th T Mulcahy; 5th S McNamara; 6th E Scanlon; 7th M Barry; 8th M Barry; 9th P Kennedy; 10th P F itzgerald.

Ladies: May medal sponsored by O'Mahoney Insurance; 1st E O'Doherty 68, 2nd B Scanlan 73, 3rd A Conroy 73 gross S Rael 80, 4th D Tobin 74, 5th G Forde 75.

Open mixed singles: 25th May, 1st D Corrigan 46 pts; 2nd D O'Donovan 40 gross, A McCormack 35pts, 3rd E O'Driscoll 38 , 4th A Myres 38pts.

Mixed Foursomes: Mixed foursomes sponsored by John and Ursela Gilmartin, 1st S Griffen & M Fitzpatrick 29pts; 2nd K Argue & D O'Dalaigh 27, 3rd G & G Murphy 26pts.

Team news: The Jimmy Bruen team had a great win on Sunday at home in Castletroy against Nenagh, winning the the first three matches with the other two been called in. They now go forward to play Ballyneety away.

LIMERICK

ladies: Results of Limerick Golf Club Ladies Singles Stableford Competition sponsored by Matthew Stephens Jewellers; 1st Caroline McManemy P/H 47 47 points; 2nd Niamh O'Connor P/H 35 40 points; Best Gross Mary Conlon P/H 8 30 points; 3rd Caroline McMahon P/H 44 38 points (b9); 4th Judi Lyons P/H 18 38 points (b9); 5th Jane Clery P/H 29 38 pts (b9); 6th Vivienne Gabbett P/H 17 36 points; 9 Hole Stableford Competition; 1st Grace Davis P/H 16 21 points.

NEWCASTLE WEST

Seniors Golf: Results: Outing to Portumna, Friday, May 27, 1st Mick McQuinn, Gerry Murphy, Tom Twomey & Liam Mackessy; 2nd Pat O’Brien, Joe Roe, Dan Cannon & Seamus Madigan. Monday, May 30th – 1st Dan Cannon, Denis Noonan & Peter Dunne; 2nd Tim Roche, Tommy Kelly & Tom Giltenane.

Fixtures: Next week – Tuesday, June 7 – 16 hole scramble. Draw 10 am, last draw 10.30am; Monday, June 13 – Classic Qualifier (singles). Wednesday, June 26 – Outing to Roscrea (draw at 10.45am in Roscrea). Seniors are asked to please support the upcoming testimonial scramble for Darragh Morrissey which takes place on Friday & Saturday, June 3 & 4.