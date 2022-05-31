Search

31 May 2022

Sergio Perez follows up Monaco Grand Prix win with new two-year Red Bull deal

31 May 2022 3:35 PM

Sergio Perez has followed up his Monaco Grand Prix success by signing a two-year contract extension with Red Bull.

The team have announced the Mexican driver, triumphant in Formula One’s most glamorous race on Sunday, is now committed to them until the end of the 2024 season.

The 32-year-old, who joined Red Bull from Racing Point at the end of 2020, is currently third in the drivers’ world championship standings after finishing fourth last season.

Perez said: “For me, this has been an incredible week. Winning the Monaco Grand Prix is a dream for any driver and then to follow that with announcing I will continue with the team until 2024, just makes me extremely happy.

“I am so proud to be a member of this team and I feel completely at home here now.”

Perez highlighted his strong relationship with team-mate and world champion Max Verstappen as being key to his decision to re-sign with the team.

He said: “We are working very well together and my relationship with Max, on and off the track, is definitely helping drive us forward even more.

“We have built tremendous momentum as a team and this season is showing that. I am excited to see where that can take us all in the future.”

Perez, whose past teams include Sauber, McLaren and Force India, won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and claimed four other podium finishes last season.

He has built on that this year and has already accrued 110 points from seven races – including from his Monaco triumph – while he also claimed pole position at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

With Verstappen just 15 points ahead at the top of the standings, Red Bull believe they have a strong team dynamic.

Team principal Christian Horner said: “’Checo’ has done a fantastic job. Time and again he has proved himself to not only be a magnificent team player but, as his level of comfort has grown, he has become a real force to be reckoned with at the sharp end of the grid.

“For us, holding onto his pace, race craft and experience was a no-brainer. In his partnership with Max, we believe we have a driver pairing that can bring us the biggest prizes in F1.”

