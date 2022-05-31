Search

31 May 2022

They showed class – Robert Page hails Real Madrid fans for Gareth Bale ovation

They showed class – Robert Page hails Real Madrid fans for Gareth Bale ovation

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

31 May 2022 1:35 PM

Gareth Bale has joined the Wales camp with manager Robert Page delighted that Real Madrid fans “showed their class” to the five-time Champions League winner.

Bale became the first British player to win the Champions League on five occasions when Real beat Liverpool in Paris on Saturday.

The Wales captain was a non-playing substitute at the Stade de France, a symbol of how far his stock has fallen at Real during the final season of his nine-year stay in Spain.

Bale has been targeted by Real fans and the Madrid media in recent seasons amid claims that he has been more interested in playing golf and for Wales, rather than for the 14-time European champions.

But Bale was cheered by Real fans when Carlo Ancelotti’s squad paraded the Champions League trophy at the Bernabeu on Sunday, and the 32-year-old responded by raising his hand in appreciation before signing autographs.

“I thought they showed class and rightly so for what he’s achieved for that football club,” said Page, who revealed Bale had travelled to Wales’ training camp in Portugal before the squad flew to Poland for Wednesday’s Nations League opener.

“You look back to what he’s done, scoring winners in Champions League finals and in the manner in which he’s done it.

“What an achievement for him personally to be a part of that group of people, that team that’s achieved that, is phenomenal.

“Not many players can say they’ve done that, so credit to him. He deserves all the plaudits, absolutely.

“He’s in good spirits as he always is. He was adamant he was meeting the players in Portugal to fly to Poland with them, which speaks volumes.

“He wanted to be with the squad as soon as possible. He’s as humble as ever, he’s met up with the group and he’s been first class right away.”

Alongside the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Joe Allen, Bale is likely to be wrapped in cotton wool in Wroclaw ahead of Wales’ World Cup play-off final with Scotland or Ukraine.

Page is set to name an experimental side given that just four days later Wales could qualify for their first World Cup since 1958.

“It’s risk and reward,” Page said on selection. “The biggest game we’ve got is on Sunday and that’s no disrespect to Poland whatsoever.

“We’re going to show them complete respect, but we’d be mad to jeopardise our top, top players.”

Brennan Johnson is definitely missing as Page has rested him after Nottingham Forest secured promotion to the Premier League on Sunday.

The 21-year-old has had a demanding season having played 60 games for club and country, but Huddersfield winger Sorba Thomas has travelled following his Wembley play-off disappointment.

Page said: “Sorba is slightly different to Brennan, he’s not played as many minutes and had as much football.

“Credit to him, he got here this morning and he is with the boys for breakfast today, showing that commitment to be with the group right away.

“Brennan’s slightly different. I’ve given a few days (off) after the final. He’s played a lot of football this season.

“But he’ll be there at the hotel waiting for us on Wednesday night (in Wales) when we fly back, ready for Sunday’s game.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media