Search

31 May 2022

On this day in 2017: Wolves appoint Nuno Espirito Santo as head coach

On this day in 2017: Wolves appoint Nuno Espirito Santo as head coach

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

31 May 2022 7:00 AM

Wolves announced former Porto boss Nuno Espirito Santo as their new head coach on this day in 2017.

His arrival came following Paul Lambert’s departure one day earlier, with Lambert having guided Wolves to a 15th-placed finish in the Sky Bet Championship.

Nuno had left Porto in May after finishing second in the Primeira Liga and had previous managerial experience with Valencia between 2014 and 2015, where they finished fourth in LaLiga.

Speaking about the new manager, Wolves director Jeff Shi said: “Since the very beginning of the Wolves project, Fosun (Wolves’ owners) has been very clear on our strategic thinking and philosophy, and has huge ambition and confidence to achieve our goals.

“In a sense, we are very glad to find Nuno with a football philosophy that is similar to ours.

“He has an impressive track record in the top divisions in Spain and Portugal, and took Porto to the knockout stages of the Champions League last season.

“We are all looking forward to working with Nuno and his staff, and are excited about what he can achieve with Wolves as we go into the new season and beyond.”

Nuno made an instant impact at Molineux as the following season Wolves were promoted after winning the Championship.

He delivered two seventh-placed finishes in their first two Premier League seasons and his time at the club also saw Wolves enjoy European football, where they reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League in 2020.

Nuno left Wolves and became the new Tottenham manager in June 2021, but was sacked after just four months in charge.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media