Munster Rugby issue injury update ahead of Ulster URC play-off

Munster Rugby's Tadhg Beirne
THE Munster squad are stepping up their training this week at the High Performance Centre at UL ahead of the province’s URC quarter-final against Ulster in Belfast on Friday (7.35pm).
Munster report that Jean Kleyn and Neil Cronin return to training this week after overcoming respective neck and ankle injuries.
There’s also good news for Tadhg Beirne who steps up his training load after rehabbing a thigh injury since the Six Nations campaign. His availability will be determined later in the week.
Andrew Conway’s availability will also be reviewed as the week advances following a knee aggravation sustained against Leinster.
Alex Kendellen is due to complete the return to play protocols this week.
Continuing to rehab: Dave Kilcoyne (neck), RG Snyman (knee) John Hodnett (knee), Jack Daly (knee).
