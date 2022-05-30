Search

30 May 2022

Bumper spell for Limerick racing connections on the track

Bumper spell for Limerick racing connections on the track

Marshalled and Limerick jockey Aine O'Connor, near-side, on their way to winning for trainer Padraig Roche at Punchestown on Sunday Picture: Patrick McCann/Racing Post

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

30 May 2022 5:30 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

BALLINGARRY jockey Billy Lee added to his fantastic Guineas weekend success at the Curragh when recording a treble at Roscommon on Monday evening last.

He made a winning start to the meeting when the Michael Grassick-trained Brown Eagle took the claiming maiden at odds of 15/2. The Joe Keeling-owned and bred three-year-old made all the running to score by three-parts of a length from the Ger Lyons-trained 8/13 favourite Plankton.

The Paddy Twomey-trained Spasiba scored a comfortable two and a half-length success in the 10-furlong maiden in the trainer’s own colours. A 7/4 favourite, she raced clear early inside the final furlong to win by four and a quarter lengths from Gavin Cromwell’s Pachmena. The treble came Lee’s way as 6/5 favourite Rosscarbery, another trained by Twomey, recorded a two and three-parts of a length win in the 10-furlong fillies’ handicap, another winner for owner Robert Moran.

Conor McNamara rode his first winner for trainer Henry de Bromhead at Punchestown on Tuesday where he took the two-mile maiden hurdle on the John Battersby Racing Syndicate-owned Frontline Worker. A 7/2 chance, the five-year-old led at the second last hurdle and raced to a three and a quarter-length win over the Nigel Slevin-trained Diamondinthemud.

Seamus Braddish gave JJ Slevin the first of two winners at Wexford on Wednesday when saddling Good Bye Milan to win the opening division of the two-mile one-furlong handicap hurdle. The 25/1 shot, owned and bred by the trainer’s son James, got on top late on to beat the Colm Murphy-trained Gondor by half a length.

Enda Bolger maintained his fine recent strike-rate as the Luke Dempsey-ridden Mica Malpic won the two-mile six-furlong handicap chase at Limerick on Friday evening. In the JP McManus colours, the 100/30 favourite headed Bitview Colin before the final fence to win by three lengths. It was the trainer’s fourth success of the new season.

The McManus colours were in the winners’ enclosure at Punchestown on Sunday where Curragh trainer Padraig Roche gain his second success of the week as Marshalled scored a narrow success in the ladies’ handicap hurdle. Aine O'Connor was on board the 7/2 chance which was headed by the Gavin Cromwell-trained 5/2 favourite Shantou Lucky but fought back to win by three-parts of a length.

Upcoming Fixtures:

Ballinrobe – Monday, May 30 (First Race 5.45pm)

Ballinrobe – Tuesday, May 31 (First Race 4.35pm)

Tipperary – Tuesday, May 31 (First Race 5.15pm)

Curragh – Wednesday, June 1 (First Race 5.10pm)

Leopardstown – Thursday, June 2 (First Race 5.05pm)

Down Royal – Friday, June 3 (First Race 4.50pm)

Tramore – Friday, June 3 (First Race 5pm)

Tramore – Saturday, June 4 (First Race 12.45pm)

Listowel – Saturday, June 4 (First Race 1.40pm)

Listowel – Sunday, June 5 (First Race 1.55pm)

Kilbeggan – Sunday, June 5 (First Race 2.10pm)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media