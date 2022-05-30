Limerick's Joy Neville to referee at Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

LIMERICK referee Joy Neville has been named in an 18-strong team of match officials for Rugby World Cup 2021 which will be led by an all-female team of referees.

The team that will officiate the 26 matches comprises nine referees, five assistant referees and four television match officials (TMOs), selected from 11 different Unions.

Former Ireland international Neville, who refereed the 2017 Rugby World Cup final, is selected for her second tournament along with Aimee Barrett-Theron.

Speaking about the appointment, IRFU Head of Referees Dudley Phillips said: "I’d like to congratulate Joy on her appointment to the RWC Referee Panel. This will be her second World Cup and having recently returned from maternity leave, it is testament to her drive and hard work that she has been selected.

"Joy has been and continues to be a leader in Women’s rugby as a player and as a referee, and this is a hugely deserved honour."

Selection for the pinnacle tournament in Women’s 15s rugby follows a comprehensive review of match official performances over the last four international windows and features an exciting blend of youth and experience.

Selection for the pinnacle tournament in Women’s 15s rugby follows a comprehensive review of match official performances over the last four international windows and features an exciting blend of youth and experience.

The highly-anticipated tournament, which runs from October 8 to November 12, 2022, will take place in New Zealand and be the first time that the women’s edition has been hosted in the southern Hemisphere.