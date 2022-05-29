Search

29 May 2022

Sadio Mane only allowed to go for over £25m if replacement lined up – Liverpool

29 May 2022 5:18 PM

Liverpool are adamant Sadio Mane will only be allowed to leave for a fee in excess of £25million providing they have a suitable replacement lined up after the forward was heavily linked with Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga champions, who themselves look likely to lose striker Robert Lewandowski this summer, have yet to even make contact with the Reds about any potential deal.

But the day after their Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid, reports have suggested the Senegal international wants to move to Germany before the end of his current contract, which has 12 months remaining.

The PA news agency understands the 30-year-old has also not yet made his intentions clear to the club he joined from Southampton for £30m six years ago.

But having allowed his contract to tick down to the final 12 months, the likelihood of signing a new one looks less likely, despite him scoring 23 goals this season.

Mane had hinted on Wednesday he would announce a “special” decision on his long-term plans after the Champions League final with Real Madrid but after the 1-0 defeat at the Stade de France, the forward did not make an appearance in front of the media.

Manager Jurgen Klopp was asked about the Bayern rumours at his pre-match press conference in Paris and his answer was rather non-committal.

“Wherever Sadio will play next year, he will be a big player,” said the Reds boss.

Mane is not the only contract issues Liverpool have to resolve this summer as fellow forwards Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino – who make up the rest of his famed front three – are also entering their final 12 months.

