Search

29 May 2022

Matthew Hudson-Smith takes third place in Eugene to set new British record

Matthew Hudson-Smith takes third place in Eugene to set new British record

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

29 May 2022 12:49 AM

Matthew Hudson-Smith set a new British record when finishing third in the men’s 400 metres at the Diamond League meeting in Eugene.

Hudson-Smith, 27, from Wolverhampton, broke Iwan Thomas’ previous mark, which had stood for 25 years, by one 100th of a second as he clocked 44.35 seconds.

He finished behind American winner Michael Norman, who ran the world’s quickest time this year and set a new meeting record of 43.60 seconds, and Grenada’s Kirani James, who set a season’s personal best in 44.02.

Hudson-Smith said: “I just got out. I’d got a plan, to attack and take it like a semi-final of the World Championships and see what’s to work on for the championships.

“It’s still a lot to do, but I’m really happy with a personal-best national record, so I can’t complain.”

The European champion, who eclipsed his previous best of 44.48, added: “Honestly, a lot has changed. Mental. My mental state. A load of work in the gym.

“I’ve worked on the mechanics and diet, everything. We’ve changed the whole lifestyle, flipped it around and it’s paying dividends.”

Thomas set his previous British record of 44.36 in Birmingham in 1997.

Keely Hodgkinson followed up her recent win in Birmingham with another victory in the 800 metres ahead of American pair Ajee Wilson and Raevyn Rogers.

Hodgkinson, silver medallist at the Tokyo Olympics last summer, set the world’s quickest time this year of 1:57.72. Jemma Reekie finished eighth in a season’s best 2:00.53.

Dina Asher-Smith ran under 11 seconds in the 100m, but finished well behind Jamaica’s Olympic champion Elaine Herah-Thompson in fourth place.

Asher-Smith, who won in Birmingham last week, clocked a season’s best 10.98 behind Herah-Thompson (10.79), American Sha’Carri Richardson and Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson (both 10.92).

Laura Muir finished in a disappointing 11th place in the women’s 1500m in a time of 4:04.45, behind Kenyan winner and Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media