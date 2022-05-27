Limerick side to face Kerry in Munster senior football final named

Cillian Fahy, of Limerick, in action against Dan O'Donoghue, of Kerry, during the McGrath Cup game between the sides in Tralee last January
THE Limerick side to face Kerry in Saturday's Munster senior football final at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney has been named.
Limerick manager Billy Lee has named the starting starting XV which began in the first round championship win over Clare and the Munster semi-final victory over Tipperary.
There was a notable absentee from the Kerry side named for the final in Killarney as marquee forward David Clifford was not included in the Kingdom's line-up for the game.
Throw-in for the big provincial decider is 3pm with the final being shown live on RTE2.
LIMERICK SFC v Kerry: Donal Ó Sullivan (Monaleen); Sean O’Dea (Kilteely/Dromkeen), Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen), Michael Donovan (Galbally), Cian Sheehan (Newcastle West), Iain Corbett (Newcastle West), Paul Maher (Adare), Darragh Treacy (St Kierans), Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher/Broadford) Adrian Enright (Fr. Caseys), Brian Donovan (Monaleen), James Naughton (St Senans), Peter Nash (Kildimo/Pallaskenry), Josh Ryan (Oola), Hugh Bourke (Adare). SUBSTITUTES: Aaron O'Sullivan (Pallasgreen), Jim Liston (Gerald Griffins), Luke Murphy (Monaleen), Colm McSweeney (Gerald Griffins), Gordon Brown (Na Piarsaigh), Robert Childs (Galtee Gaels), Tommy Griffin (Gerald Griffins), Pádraig De Brún (Firies), Killian Ryan (Mungret/St Pauls), Diarmuid Kelly (Newcastle West), Robbie Bourke (Adare).
KERRY SFC v Limerick: Shane Ryan (Rathmore), Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle); Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), Gavin White (Dr Crokes); Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), Jack Barry (Na Gaeil); Paudie Clifford (Fossa), Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks), Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks); Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes), Paul Geaney (Dingle), Killian Spillane (Templenoe). SUBSTITUTES: Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes), Adrian Spillane (Templenoe), Paul Murphy (Rathmore), Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks), Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes), David Moran (Kerins O’Rahillsy), Jack Savage (Kerins O’Rahillys), Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks), Gavin Crowley (Templenoe), Jack O'Shea (Austin Stacks), Darragh Roche (Glenflesk).
Johanna Saar, pictured front with her three daughters after winning the International Veuve Clicquot Award for Business Women of the Year 1987
Robert Hickey claims the council cut the hedge on the main road in recent weeks and about 12 feet in the public road leading to his property but stopped there
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.