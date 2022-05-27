Huddersfield to make late decision on Matty Pearson ahead of play-off final

Huddersfield defender Matty Pearson has not been ruled out of Sunday’s Championship play-off final against Nottingham Forest.

Pearson has been sidelined since March due to a knee injury and boss Carlos Corberan will make a late decision on whether to include him in his plans.

Otherwise, Corberan has a fully-fit squad to choose from and is preparing to make “some unfair decisions” over who to leave out of his matchday squad.

Ollie Turton has recovered from the injury which forced him to miss the second leg of Town’s semi-final win against Luton and Danny Ward is fit after being forced out of that match with a knock.

Nottingham Forest have no fresh injury concerns as they try and return to the Premier League for the first time since 1999.

The 12-day break from the semi-final second-leg penalty shootout win over Sheffield United has allowed any bumps or bruises to clear up.

Midfielder Ryan Yates has no issues with a previously troublesome shoulder injury after tumbling in the celebrations of that Blades victory.

Lewis Grabban and Max Lowe are sidelined with hamstring and groin injuries respectively.