Search

25 May 2022

St Johnstone cup final hero Shaun Rooney leaves club to join Fleetwood

St Johnstone cup final hero Shaun Rooney leaves club to join Fleetwood

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

25 May 2022 5:55 PM

St Johnstone defender Shaun Rooney has agreed a two-year contract with Fleetwood.

The 25-year-old became a club hero at McDiarmid Park after scoring the winning goals for the Perth side in the finals of both the Premier Sports Cup and the Scottish Cup last term.

However, he has declined the opportunity to commit to a new deal with Saints and has instead opted to become former Celtic and Scotland captain Scott Brown’s first signing since being appointed manager of League One Fleetwood last week.

Rooney, who signed off with a goal in the second leg of St Johnstone’s 6-2 aggregate victory over Inverness in the Premiership play-off final on Monday, said he leaves with memories that will last a lifetime.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my two seasons at St Johnstone,” he told the Saints website.

“They have been the happiest and most successful of my career.

“The memories of scoring in both cup finals will never leave me. The pleasure it gave the St Johnstone supporters was an absolute privilege and an honour for me.

“To round it off by scoring our fourth goal on Monday night will be unforgettable. Getting the chance to celebrate in front of a jumping McDiarmid Park will never leave me.

“However, I want to try my luck down south once again and Fleetwood Town are giving me the opportunity to do so.

“I would like to wish the gaffer (Callum Davidson), the coaching staff, Liam Gordon and the squad, the board and the supporters all the very best for the future.”

Saints manager Davidson paid tribute to Rooney, who joined from Inverness in 2020 following spells with Queen’s Park, Dunfermline, York and Queen of the South.

“We wish Shaun all the best at Fleetwood Town,” said Davidson.

“He has played a huge part in what has happened at this football club the last two seasons and he gave his all in every game. As a manager, we can’t ask for any more than that.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media