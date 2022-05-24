Munster Rugby report four injuries from URC defeat to Leinster

THE Munster squad are training at the High Performance Centre at UL this week ahead of the province’s URC quarter-final against Ulster in Belfast on Friday week, June 3 (7.35pm).

Four players sustained injuries in Saturday night’s clash against Leinster.

There is unfortunate news for Jack Daly as he suffered an ACL injury and will be seen by a specialist.

Jean Kleyn sustained a neck injury and has undergone a scan and will be managed by the medical department. It is not expected to be a long-term injury.

Andrew Conway had an aggravation of his previous knee injury and will be assessed this week to determine his availability.

Alex Kendellen was removed following his HIA and will undergo the return to play protocols under the supervision of the medical department.

In good news, Craig Casey and Stephen Archer will return to training this week following their respective illnesses.

Peter O’Mahony (stinger), Damian de Allende (chest) and Simon Zebo (chest/rib) return to full training this week.

Continuing to rehab: Neil Cronin (ankle), John Hodnett (knee), Dave Kilcoyne (neck), Tadhg Beirne (thigh), RG Snyman (knee).