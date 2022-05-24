Search

24 May 2022

Munster Rugby report four injuries from URC defeat to Leinster

Munster Rugby report four injuries from URC defeat to Leinster

Munster winger Andrew Conway

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

24 May 2022 5:52 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE Munster squad are training at the High Performance Centre at UL this week ahead of the province’s URC quarter-final against Ulster in Belfast on Friday week, June 3 (7.35pm).

Four players sustained injuries in Saturday night’s clash against Leinster.

There is unfortunate news for Jack Daly as he suffered an ACL injury and will be seen by a specialist.

Jean Kleyn sustained a neck injury and has undergone a scan and will be managed by the medical department. It is not expected to be a long-term injury.

Andrew Conway had an aggravation of his previous knee injury and will be assessed this week to determine his availability.

Alex Kendellen was removed following his HIA and will undergo the return to play protocols under the supervision of the medical department.

In good news, Craig Casey and Stephen Archer will return to training this week following their respective illnesses.

Peter O’Mahony (stinger), Damian de Allende (chest) and Simon Zebo (chest/rib) return to full training this week.

Continuing to rehab: Neil Cronin (ankle), John Hodnett (knee), Dave Kilcoyne (neck), Tadhg Beirne (thigh), RG Snyman (knee).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media