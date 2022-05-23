Search

23 May 2022

WATCH: Limerick jockey scores stunning Classic success in Irish 1,000 Guineas

Winning jockey Chris Hayes celebrates with the shield after riding Homeless Songs to win the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas a The Curragh on Sunday

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

23 May 2022 12:30 PM

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK jockey Chris Hayes scored a stunning Classic success in Sunday's Tattersalls Ireland 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh.

Talented Shanagolden horseman Hayes partnered the Dermot Weld-trained Homeless Songs to a thrilling five and-a-half length victory in the prestigious.

The winner, owned by the Moyglare Stud Farm, was returned at odds of 11/2.

Multiple Classic winning jockey Hayes had previously partnered Search For A Song to win the 2019 Irish St Leger for winning trainer Weld.

Afterwards winning jockey Chris Hayes said: "I rode her last year when Oisin (Orr) was out injured in a bit of work before the Killavullan (at Leopardstown) and I thought she was as good a two-year-old as I had ridden last year. I thought she would win the Killavullan (sixth), but maybe she was a little bit weak.

"I was delighted to get the call to ride her this year and I'm grateful to Mr Weld and all the team at Rosewell who do a fantastic job."

