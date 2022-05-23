WATCH: Limerick jockey scores stunning Classic success in Irish 1,000 Guineas

Winning jockey Chris Hayes celebrates with the shield after riding Homeless Songs to win the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas a The Curragh on Sunday
LIMERICK jockey Chris Hayes scored a stunning Classic success in Sunday's Tattersalls Ireland 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh.
Talented Shanagolden horseman Hayes partnered the Dermot Weld-trained Homeless Songs to a thrilling five and-a-half length victory in the prestigious.
The winner, owned by the Moyglare Stud Farm, was returned at odds of 11/2.
Multiple Classic winning jockey Hayes had previously partnered Search For A Song to win the 2019 Irish St Leger for winning trainer Weld.
Afterwards winning jockey Chris Hayes said: "I rode her last year when Oisin (Orr) was out injured in a bit of work before the Killavullan (at Leopardstown) and I thought she was as good a two-year-old as I had ridden last year. I thought she would win the Killavullan (sixth), but maybe she was a little bit weak.
"I was delighted to get the call to ride her this year and I'm grateful to Mr Weld and all the team at Rosewell who do a fantastic job."
️"She’s not the easiest to keep right, but when you have her right she is very good."— Racing TV (@RacingTV) May 23, 2022
"Very special filly" Homeless Songs produced a scintillating performance in Sunday's @Tattersalls1766 Irish 1,000 Guineas @curraghrace!

