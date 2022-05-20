Search

20 May 2022

Munster Rugby confirm starting side for Leinster URC clash

Munster Rugby confirm starting side for Leinster URC clash

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

20 May 2022 1:20 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

Munster Rugby have named their team for Saturday night’s URC round 18 clash against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium (7.15pm, live on TG4).

UCC's Jack O’Donoghue captains Munster with four changes to the side that faced Toulouse in the Champions Cup quarter-final.

Thomas Ahern, Andrew Conway, Dan Goggin and John Ryan all come into the side and a positional switch sees Fineen Wycherley move to the back row.

Mike Haley starts at full-back, Conway returns from a knee injury for his first Munster appearance since January on the right wing and Keith Earls moves to the left wing.

Goggin and Chris Farrell start together in midfield with the half-back partnership of Conor Murray and Joey Carbery unchanged.

Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell and Ryan pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Ahern in the engine room.

Fineen Wycherley, Greencore Munster Rugby Academy man Alex Kendellen and O’Donoghue complete the side.

In player news, Stephen Archer was unavailable due to illness.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Dan Goggin, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Josh Wycherley, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Thomas Ahern; Fineen Wycherley, Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Donoghue (C).

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, Keynan Knox, Jason Jenkins, Jack Daly, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Rory Scannell.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media