21 May 2022

What's at stake for Munster Rugby against Leinster in Saturday's URC derby

The final round of regular season fixtures takes place in the URC this weekend

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

21 May 2022

MUNSTER rugby sit in second spot in the United Rugby Championship table ahead of Saturday night's big final round regular season fixture with Leinster at the Aviva Stadium, 7.15pm.

Munster are already qualified for the quarter-finals of the competition, so the result of Saturday night's game will determine whether Johann van Graan's charges can achieve home advantage for the quarter-final and semi-final play-offs should the province progress to that stage.

A win of any description for Munster against Leinster will guarantee a home quarter-final due to their superior points difference.

However, Munster are level with Cell C Sharks, DHL Stormers and Ulster with 11 games won so a try-bonus point victory could be key to earning No 2 ranking and securing a home Semi-final (should they qualify)

A loss to Leinster opens Munster up to playing away in the quarter-finals with the Vodacom Bulls the biggest threat to breaking into the top four should they win at Ospreys.

