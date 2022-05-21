What's at stake for Munster Rugby against Leinster in Saturday's URC derby

The final round of regular season fixtures takes place in the URC this weekend
MUNSTER rugby sit in second spot in the United Rugby Championship table ahead of Saturday night's big final round regular season fixture with Leinster at the Aviva Stadium, 7.15pm.
Munster are already qualified for the quarter-finals of the competition, so the result of Saturday night's game will determine whether Johann van Graan's charges can achieve home advantage for the quarter-final and semi-final play-offs should the province progress to that stage.
A win of any description for Munster against Leinster will guarantee a home quarter-final due to their superior points difference.
However, Munster are level with Cell C Sharks, DHL Stormers and Ulster with 11 games won so a try-bonus point victory could be key to earning No 2 ranking and securing a home Semi-final (should they qualify)
A loss to Leinster opens Munster up to playing away in the quarter-finals with the Vodacom Bulls the biggest threat to breaking into the top four should they win at Ospreys.
Anna Mazeika(right), organiser of the expo pictured with Natalia Sonewend at a coffee morning for Ukraine earlier this year | PICTURE: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.