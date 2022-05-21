Limerick Leader weekly golf club notes

BALLYBUNION

Men’s Competitions: Tom Corridan Senior Scratch Cup Sponsored by Ardfert Pharmacy - Saturday 14th May, Old Course; 1st Brian Kelleher Cork Golf Club 70 & 75 = 145; 2nd Brian Lenihan, Ballybunion 79 & 72 = 151; 3rd Peter Sheehan, Ballybunion 79 & 74 = 153 (B9-37);

Tralee Exchange Day: Sunday 15th May; 1st Frank Geary (15) & Mark Dilger (10) 48pts; 2nd Michael McCarthy & Kevin Barry (9) 43pts; 3rd Shane O’Connor (14) & Giles O Grady (9) 42pts (B9-22); 4th Brian Kelleher (14) & Billy Kelleher (11) 42pts (B9-21)

Hole in One: Danny Larkin 3rd Hole

Fixtures: Sunday 22nd May, Junior Scratch Cup Sponsored by MCG Financial Services Ltd – Old Course.

Ladies Competition: Ladies Exchange Day Newcastel West team of 4 – Tuesday 10th May;

1st Susan Gilmore Kettler (8), Mary Horgan (19),

Anne Marie Healy (20), Catherine Morrissey (20) 87pts; 2nd Margaret McAulliffe (4), Catriona Corrigan (11), Ailish Dilger (13), Mary O’Donoughue (13) 82 Pts; 3rd Catherine Walsh (26), Carol Lenihan (35), Marie Silke (21), Josephine Larkin (22) 77 Pts.

Ladies Voucher Competition: Sunday 15th May – Cashen Course; 1st Catherine Moylan (29) 40pts (Back 6-14pts); 2nd Geraldine Gallagher (35) 40 pts (Bk 6-12 pts; 3rd Caroline Griffin (44) 40pts (Bk 9 -14 pts) ; 4th Meave Barrett (14) 39pts (Bk 9-19); 9 hole Voucher; 1st Judy Carmody (21) 22 pts.

Fixtures: Sunday 22nd May - Ladies 18 holes Singles Stableford Sponsored by Baily’s Solicitors, Cashen Course; Tuesday 24th May 2022- Ladies Competition – Cashen Course.

Senior Men’s Competitions: Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday 12th May – Cashen Course; 1st Gerard Enright (19) 37+2 38pts; 2nd Larry Hickey (29) 32+2 34pts; 3rd Declan Lovett (20) 32pts B5-14; Gross Maurice McEllistrem 22pts;

Fixtures: Thursday 19th May - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course.

Senior Ladies Competitions: Fixtures: Friday 20th May - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course.

Ballykisteen

Ladies: Results: Tuesday 3rd May: 18 Hole Stableford – Winner Esther Fearnley 37 Pts. Runner Up Elaine Bermingham 32 Pts. Third Mary T Real 31 Pts.

Senior Ladies: Thursday 5th May: Senior Ladies 12 Hole – Winner Esther Fearnley 29 Pts. Runner Up Claire Riordan 27 Pts.

Away Day: Saturday 7th May: Lady Captain’s Away Day to Birr Golf Club – Overall Winner Claire Griffin 37 Pts. Secret Team Anne O’Connor, Marie Gibson and Stella Fahey. Front 9 Esther Fearnley. Back 9 Elaine Bermingham. Nearest Pin Jackie Kennedy. Longest Drive Catherine English. Visitor’s Prize Mary Crowe.

Monthly Medal: May Monthly Medal: Winner Mary T Real 71 Nett. Runner Up Mary Toomey 72 Nett. Third Muriel O’Flynn 72 Nett.

Upcoming Fixtures: Thursday 19th May: Senior Ladies 12 Hole (over 50) – Draw 1.30pm.

Sunday 22nd May: 18 Hole Stableford. Draw for partners 11.15. Tuesday 32st May: 18 Hole Stableford. BRS.

Weekly Scramble: Ladies weekly scramble each Wednesday with draw for teams at 5.45pm.

Senior & Challenge Cup: Commiserations to our Senior Cup team who played Ballybunion on Saturday 14th. Also, to our Challenge Cup team who lost to Roscrea in Roscrea on Sunday 15th. Having put up a brave fight and played some great golf the victory went to Roscrea on the 17th hole with match 3 having had a win and match 4 being called in. Well done to the team and caddies for their great efforts and some enjoyable golf. We now wish the very best to a hugely sporting Roscrea team in the next round against Nenagh/Limerick.

BALLYNEETY

Mens Results: Men'S May medal sponsored by Jason Cheung; 1st Shane Garry 68; 2nd Ronan Godfrey 68; Gross James Blackwell 75; 3rd Graeme Loughman 68; 4th Eddie Costello 69; Cat A Michael Doyle 70; Cat B Tommy Coughlan 70; Cat C Walter Shanahan 72.

Open Singles: 1st Ryan Enright Dromoland 41 points; 2nd Ger Nolan Ballyneety 40 points; 3rd Shane Hogan Ballyneety 40 points; Gross Frank Sarsfield Ballyneety.

Juniors: 18 holes mix; Cillian Bain 33 points; 9 holes mix Jessica Sutton 20 points; 3 hole individual Case McMillen

Seniors: Champagne Scramble; 1st Gerry Kavnagh, Anthony O'Sullivan, Gerry Moloney & James Leonard 58.1; 2nd Tom Clohessy, Tom Ryan, Eddie Sheehan & Ciaran Hayes 56.6; 3rd Tom Barrett, Gerry B Kavanagh, John Cooney & Colm Kirby 56.1

Team of Three: Ray Daly, Pat Hastings & Eugene Gardiner 51 8

Fundraiser: Split the pot: Mark Sutton wins €118. Draw every Tuesday only €2.00 to enter.

CASTLETROY

Mens vice captains prize: Mr D Sheahan, 1st R Clarke 41pts; 2nd D Coughlan 41 pts; 3rd K Moroney 41pts; Gross: D McMahon 37pts, 4th M O'Grady 41pts; 5th N O'Dwyer 40 pts, 6th P Lawler 40 pts; Back 9, D Fitzgerald 21pts, Front 9 D O'Driscoll 23pts.

Friday Mixed: Friday night mixed sponsored by John and Ursula Gilmartin, 1st G Haugh & E Martin 27pts; 2nd G & M Carew 25 pts.

Mens Seniors: 1st S Langan, B Madden, P McMahon 46ts, 2nd P Kennedy, N Egan, P Cuneen 45 pts.

Ladies: Ladies results, sponsored by Tadhg Kearney Jewellers, 1st E Storan 36 pts; 2nd F Ryan 35pts; Gross F Corbett 24pts; 3rd M Skelly 35 pts; 4th S Kitt 35pts; 5th E O'Doherty, 35pts.

Congrats: Congrats to our Barton Shield team who defeated Ballykisteen by 4 holes on Saturday.

DROMOLAND

Results: Results of the Men’s May Monthly Medal; 1st Robert Healy 89 - 21 = 68; 2nd Conor Hallissey 78 - 8 = 70; 3rd Darren Piccolo 81 - 10 = 71; Gross Kyle Neylon 76 – 2 = 74; 22+ Cat Eamon Power 97 - 23 = 74.

Ladies: The following are the results for our Ladies Crystal Competition: Crystal 36 Hole - 2 Day Competition; 1st Mairead Toomey 74pts; 2nd Colette Colleran 72pts; Gross Leslie O'Flynn 45 Gross Pts; 3rd Deirdre Cooney 67pts; 4th Suzanne McConway 66pts

Saturday Competition: Crystal 18 Hole - Saturday Competition; 1st Dolores Fox 40pts; 2nd Dervla O'Neill 39pts; 3rd Carola Wixted 34pts.

Sunday Competition: Crystal 18 Hole - Sunday Competition: 1st Patricia Moroney 35pts; 2nd Anne Fahy 34pts; 3rd Mary Arthur 29pts.

LIMERICK

Results: Results of Limerick Golf Club Ladies' May Medal, Saturday 7 and Tuesday May 10;

1st Mary Begley P/H 23 70 nett; 2nd Helena Tiernan P/H 18 72 nett (B6); Best Gross Grainne Dalton P/H 3 80 Gross; 3rd Patricia Kennedy P/H 20 72 nett; 4th Vivienne Gabbett P/H 17 73 nett (B9)

stableford: 9 Hole Stableford Competition

1st Deborah Fitzpatrick P/H 18 21 points

2nd Mary Whelan P/H 21 18 points.

TIPPERARY

First Major: A great turnout for our first major of the year, the Men's President's Prize to the Ladies, Mr Ger Dineen on Wednesday, May 11. Results: Winner: Mary Devlin (35) 70 nett; Runner Up: Katherine Morrissey (12) 71 nett (on last 6 holes); Gross: Aoife Lowry (3) 80 gross, 77 nett; 3rd: Josephine O'Donnell (28) 71 nett (on last 9 holes); 9 hole winner: Nuala O'Sullivan

Results: Sunday, May 15; Winner: Una Bohan (22) 39 pts; Runner Up: Sadie Conroy (16) 38 pts

Fixtures: Sunday, May 22nd - 18 hole Stableford, club day. Also, on May 25, we have our annual Pink Day in aid of Breast Cancer Research, all ladies get your pink out and join us at Tipperary Golf Club for what is always a lovely day. Still spaces on the timesheet, ring the pro shop on 062 51119.