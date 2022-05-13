Dramatic night of action in Limerick District League Premier Division

IT'S as you were in the Premier League after Thursday evening’s games with both contenders Fairview Rgs and Pike Rvs failing to capitalise in their respective outings.

It means Fairview maintain their three points advantage with the sides meeting in the Fairgreen on Sunday.



Ballynanty Rovers 1 Fairview Rgs 1

With a three-point advantage going into the tie, Fairview had, if not one a hand, at least a finger on the trophy. However, they were held to a draw against Ballynanty Rvs at LIT.

Luckily for the View results elsewhere mitigated the damage somewhat and the destination of the title is still in their hands with two games remaining.

It was evident early on that Balla were not letting go of the outside chance they had of sneaking in to take the title.

They had a great chance to take the lead when Jake Dillon was tripped in the area. However, Aaron Savage saved well to deny Dillon’s resultant spot kick.

To add to the home side’s woes Fairview took the lead shortly after with an excellent goal. Conor Coughlan’s cross from the right saw Jeffery Judge rise high to powerfully head home.

Surprisingly on the resumption of the second half, Fairview failed to push on and seemed content to just keep Balla at bay.

They paid the price when Adrian Power got away on the left and he played a ball across the face of goal where the sliding Eddie Byrnes seemed to get the last touch to equalise.

Fairview went chasing the winner but with Adam Costello and Dermot Fitzgerald dominating in defence they failed to find a way through.

Ballynanty Rovers: Stephen McNamara; Darragh Hughes; Liam Byrnes; Dermot Fitzgerald; Adam Costello; Aidan Hurley; Thomas Byrnes; Liam Brock; Adrian Power; Jake Dillon; Eddie Byrnes. Subs: Eddie Radcliffe; David Donnan

Fairview Rgs: Aaron Savage; Jamie Enright; Martin Deady; Mark Slattery; AJ O'Connor; Conor Coughlan; Shane Duggan; Jeffery Judge; John Mullane; Darragh Rainsford; Steven Bradley. Subs: Eoin Duff; Declan Cahill



Pike Rovers 1 Aisling Annacotty 1

If Fairview were disappointed with their result them Pike Rvs will be kicking themselves as they failed to take advantage.

A win would have put them in pole position in the run-in and things seemed to be going to plan when Conor Layng scored from Danny O’Neill’s delivery.

However, a cracking strike from Tony Whitehead levelled up the tie and neither side could find a further breakthrough.

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Danny O'Neill; Eddie O'Donovan; Adam Lipper; Pat Mullins; Robbie Williams; Steve McGann; Colm Walsh O'Loughlin; Conor Layng; Brendan O'Dwyer; Aaron Murphy. Subs: Kevin Barry; Eoin Hanrahan

Aisling Annacotty: John Mulready; Kennedy N'dip; Blake Curran; Richkov Boevi; Eoin Murphy; Lorcan Feeney; Tony Whitehead; Adam Foley; Mike Curran; Liam Quinn; Alan Murphy. Subs: Aled Harkin; Brian O'Connor; Jason Lipper; Eoin Madigan