Limerick Junior Soccer Round Up: Pike Rovers close gap as Fairview into cup final

Premier League

Pike Rovers 3

Regional Utd 1

Pike Rovers closed the gap on leaders Fairview Rangers to three points on Thursday evening when they took all three points in their game with Regional Utd.

The visitors looked like they would throw a spanner in the works when Eoghan Bourke gave them an early lead.

However, Pike bounced back twenty minutes later when Wayne O'Donovan crossed for Darragh Carroll to head home.

Five minutes later Pike were ahead. Conor Layng's shot was well saved but Aaron Murphy was on hand to fire in the rebound.

After the restart Pike added a third when Eoin Hanrahan controlled Danny O'Neill's delivery before blasting to the net to complete the evening's scoring.

Pike Rvs; Gary Neville, Danny O'Neill, Wayne O'Donovan, Darragh Carroll, Adam Lipper, Colin Daly. Colm Walsh O'Loughlin, Evan Patterson, Eoin Hanrahan, Aaron Murphy, Conor Layng, Subs; Kyle Duhig,

Meanwhile Regional Utd regained top spot in Division 1B, opening a one-point lead over Caherdavin and Pallasgreen after they beat Parkville 4-2 on Tuesday. Jeff Mannion, Eoghan Killian, Byron Fitzgerald and Sam Gleeson scored for the leaders.

Caherconlish consolidated their position atop the Division 2A table with a 3-1 win over Corbally Utd B. Dean Power, Aaron Power and Gary Murphy were on target for the winners.

Wembley Rvs bounced back to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Meanus to keep their promotion hopes alive.

In Division 3A, a win for Pike would have put them in pole position with a game remaining. However, when Brazuca took a 2-0 lead, things looked bleak. goal from Willie Casey before the break gave the Hoops hope and after the restart goals from Jamie Hogan and Paul Goodman completed a superb comeback to keep their title charge on track.

MFA Junior Cup semi final

Fairview Rgs 1

Killarney Celtic 0

Fairview Rgs qualified for the final of the Munster Junior Cup thanks to a 1-0 win over Killarney Celtic at Jackman Park on Saturday evening.

Fairview were well deserving winners, although they were not firing on all cylinders. A 5.00 kick off did nothing to help the atmosphere but the Blues will hardly be complaining as they await a final date against St Michaels or Coachford.

Not for the first time this season, Shane Duggan came to the ‘View’s rescue with the only goal of the game fifteen minutes from time.

The home side were guilty of missing a couple of gilt-edged chances and you feared this was one of those games where the opposition could sneak it with a lone strike.

They went within a whisker of grabbing that goal when Stephen McCarthy rattled the Fairview crossbar with a long-range free kick.

But in truth, except from set pieces, the visitors rarely looked like getting in behind the Fairview rearguard and Aaron Savage would consider most of the evening a routine outing.

With the Munster rugby game in extra time in Dublin and with much of the crowd connected through their phones, the first half took a while before the crowd got involved but it was 45 minutes best forgotten with hardly a clear chance created.

The half time team talk seemed to have the desired effect as Fairview were more enthusiastic after the restart.

They should have taken the lead within minutes when a good ball across goal by Darragh Rainsford saw Conor Coughlan cleverly step over and allowed the ball run to the unmarked Duggan who uncharacteristically fired wide of the mark.

Minutes later another good ball across the face of goal by Rainsford was met by the inrunning Jeffery Judge but from six yards Celtic keeper, Kelliher made a superb save to keep it scoreless.

Celtic hardly had time to draw breathe and the ball was in the box again and when Kelliher failed to properly clear John Mullane’s cross, the ball fell to Duggan who blazed over the top.

McCarthy’s free kick was a bullet like effort that had Aaron Savage rooted as it crashed off the crossbar to safety.

Fairview took the lead with fifteen minutes when a super mazy run by Coughlan saw him cut in along the end line and knock the ball back for Duggan who was not to be denied a third time as he fired high into the roof of the net from 12 yards.

McCarthy forced a fine save from Savage, going full length to turn a free kick out to safety but the visitors kept pressing using a long throw as their main weapon, all to no avail as Fairview held on for success.

Fairview Rgs: Aaron Savage; Jamie Enright; Martin Deady; Mark Slattery; AJ O'Connor; Jeffery Judge; Steven Bradley; Shane Duggan; Conor Coughlan; Darragh Rainsford; John Mullane. Subs; Russell Quirke

Killarney Celtic: Roy Kelliher; Liam Spillane; Kevin O'Sullivan; John McDonagh; Jamie Spillane; Gary Keane; Wayne Sparling; Cathal O'Shea; Stephen McCarthy; Lee Downing; Matej Urlijicak. Subs: Padraig O'Connor; Terry Sparling; Jordan Leahy; Chris O'Leary



Lawson Cup semi final

Pike Rvs 5

Charleville 0

Pike Rovers reached the final of the Lawson Cup following a 5-0 win over Charleville on Sunday morning.

It was a comfortable win for the Premier side although the opening half proved frustrating for the Pike faithful.

Pike’s insistence on passing backwards and holding possession with players waiting for a delivery into the box did them no favours.

That said, once Steven McGann volleyed high into the roof of the net from inside the box, midway through the half, it was only a case of how many.

McGann doubled the lead on the hour mark, volleying home from the edge of the box.

It was 3-0 when Colm Walsh O’Loughlin beat two defenders and cut the ball back from the byline to Conor Layng who scored with a neat finish at the near post.

Walsh O’Loughlin again was the provider for number four when he got the better of his marker and shot but his effort was well saved only for Aaron Murphy to tap in the rebound.

Walsh O’Loughlin and Murphy combined to set up the fifth for Kyle Duhig to fire in from outside the box to complete the scoring.

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Danny O'Neill; Eddie O'Donovan; Wayne O'Donovan; Adam Lipper; Ger Barry; Kyle Duhig; Colin Daly; Evan Patterson; Steve McGann; Kevin Barry. Subs: Brendan O'Dwyer; Aaron Murphy; Pat Mullins; Colm Walsh O'Loughlin; Conor Layng



Premier League

Regional Utd 2

Nenagh AFC 1

Just one game in the Premier League that had no bearing on the title race or relegation, saw Regional Utd take the spoils against Nenagh. Diarmuid Fitzpatrick scored for the Tipperary side but goals from Kieran O'Connell and Pat McDonagh secured the points.

Nenagh AFC: Eoghan Tinkler; Colm Hayden; Saeed Ryan; Kieran Barr; Mark McKenna; Ryan Gilmartin; Matt O'Gorman; Alan Sheehan; Matt Spain; Dylan Cody; Adam Ryan. Subs: Kieran O'Brien; Diarmuid Fitzpatrick

Regional Utd: Peter Healy; Tom Frawley; Andrew Cowpar; David Cowpar; Graham Burke; Ewan O'Brien; Luke O'Brien; Ross Fitzgerald; Pat McDonagh; Kieran O'Connell; Eoghan Burke. Subs: Sean Kinehan; Michael Nseke; Ainsley Alabi; Sean Ryan

Under 17 Div 3 Cup Final



Newport 4

Granville Rgs 2

Newport Town won the JJ Kenneally Cup to complete the Under 17 Division Three League and Cup double on Tuesday evening when they defeated a gallant Granville Rgs XI 4-2 in Jackman Park.

Going into the tie, the physically bigger and stronger Newport were unbackable favourites and when they raced into a two goal lead you feared the worst for Granville.

However, they had not taken into account the heart and effort of a hard-working Granville side who made them battle right to the final whistle for victory.

Despite conceding four, goalkeeper Lucas Buckley had a fine outing as did his protector, Jake McGrath. Further upfield Alex Lee and Cameron Walsh also caught the eye while the efforts of Joey Deegan after his introduction typified the Granville spirit.

The winners were solid throughout. Jamie Kavanagh was a constant threat. The work rate of Sean Chitedse was immense while the silken skills of Dan Ryan were a joy to watch.

Newport took an early lead when Conor Brett crossed for Shane Flanagan to finish from close range.

Shortly after Kavanagh’s corner kick was knocked back by Flanagan and David Healy blasted in from six yards.

Granville emerged after the break determined to get back in the tie and pulled one back when Deegan’s clearance was picked up by Darragh Carey and he put Callum O’Hanlon clear who deftly poked the ball past the advancing keeper to make it a one goal game.

Newport’s response was immediate. Determination by Chitedse created the chance for Kavanagh to race past the defence and round the keeper before finishing.

Once again Granville responded and when Carey netted from close range we were set for a thrilling climax.

However, it was the Tipperary side who came up trumps with the final goal. Sean Reddington’s shot was superbly saved by Buckley and top scorer Brett, following up, fired in the rebound.

Newport A: Mark Forde; Chris Egan; Cathal Lenihan; David Healy; Joe Shanahan; Aaron Coleman; Shane Flanagan; Dan Ryan; Conor Brett; Sean Chitedse; Jamie Kavanagh. Subs: Darragh Meaney; Sean Reddington; Conor Molomphy; Eoghan Flynn; David O'Brien; Keith Hogan; Alex O'Neill



Weekend Roundup

In Division 1B, the title will be decided in the final game of the season following the weekend results. Regional lead Caherdavin by a point but the sides meet in the final game of the season.

Regional Utd B recorded their ninth straight win to beat closest challengers Pallasgreen.

The win ensures Regional are promoted but they will want to go up as champions. They take on Caherdavin in the final game, who got full points due to a covid forfeit.

Granville Rgs were crowned Division 1A Champions at the weekend marking an incredible comeback for the club who looked in real trouble a couple of seasons back. It turns out their midweek win over Kilfrush was enough to keep Hyde Rgs at bay.

Nathan Walsh and Joe Keane were the Granville scorers.

Caherconlish qualified for the final of the Open Cup with a hard win at Ballynanty Rvs B. Caherconlish will meet Aisling D or Dromore Celtic in the decider thanks to scores from David Corbett and Aaron Power.

In Division 2B, leaders Aisling D continue on their merry way with a big win at Mungret Reg C. Jason Lipper (2), Ayoowula Lasile, Barry Madden, Brian Butler, Ed Doyle and Alan Rossiter were on the mark.

Closest rivals Newport C were held to a draw by Lisnagry A. Alan Kelly scored for Newport; Niall McGrath netted for Lisnagry.

The Youth Division One Cup final will be contested by familiar faces when Aisling meet Fairview in what will be a repeat of the Ger Ryan Cup final.

Aisling beat Shelbourne 4-1 thanks to scores from Evan Barry (2), Danny O'Donovan and Mike Curran.

Fairview Rgs will provide the opposition after a penalty shoot-out win over Pike Rvs.

Cian Specht and Josh McCarthy scored for the winners in a 2-2 draw before the Blues held their nerve to progress.

The Youth Division Two Cup final promises an exciting affair after the outcomes of the semi finals. Parkville recorded a big win over Regional Utd thanks to scores from Ben McNamara (3), Abz Azimi, Luke Carmody and Ronan Deegan.

They will meet league leaders Newport who beat Holycross 4-1 thanks to a hat trick from

Adam McEvoy and one from Conor Brett.