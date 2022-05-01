Young Munster too good for spirited Thomond in all-Limerick Munster Junior Cup final

YOUNG Munster were crowned Munster Junior Cup champions after scoring a deserved 35-24 victory over a resilient Thomond side in their exciting all-Limerick final meeting at Takumi Park, Rosbrien, on Sunday afternoon.

Munsters' laid the foundation for their first Munster Junior Cup success in six years in the opening half of this season's decider after which the Clifford Park side held a significant 28-0 advantage.

The winners scored four tries in that opening 40 minutes through Donnacha O'Callaghan, Conor O'Shaughnessy, Bailey Faloon and Paul Allen, with Shane O'Brien adding the conversions.

To their credit, Thomond, looking to win the Cup for the first time since 1991, hit back strongly after the restart, scoring 19 unanswered points to haul themselves right back into the decider.

Mike McMahon opened their account with a try, which Adam Guerin converted, to make it, 7-28. Further Thomond tries followed from Eoghain Sherlock and Evan O'Connor to leave just nine points between the sides at 19-28.

However, any hopes Thomond held of pulling off a famous comeback in their bid to win an eighth Munster Junior Cup, ended when Munsters' struck for their fifth try of the final through Conor Moloney to make it 35-19

Thomond did have the final say from a scoring point of view, however, when Aaron Rice dotted down late on for the Fitzgerald Park side's fourth try of the afternoon.

This was Young Munsters' ninth Munster Junior Cup success overall. The club was also completing their first Munster Senior Cup-Munster Junior Cup double since 1984, following their Senior Cup final win over local rivals Garryowen at Thomond Park in March.