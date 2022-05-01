Limerick's Catholic Institute claim historic Irish Senior Cup success

Catholic Institute won the Irish Senior Cup for the first time at Belfield on Saturday
LIMERICK'S Catholic Institute claimed the Irish Senior Cup for the first time in their history when edging past Pembroke 1-0 in their final played at Belfield on Saturday afternoon.
Aoife Hickey scored the decisive goal in the 16th minute as she volleyed home from Naomi Carroll's cross to secure an historic win for the Rosbrien club.
It was a case of third time lucky for Catholic Institute in the Irish Senior Cup final after losing out in the in 1979 and 1984 deciders.
Catholic Institute: P Smithwick, C O’Shea, N Carroll, R Upton, L Clery, E Ryan, M Barrett, A Horan, J Clein, C Moloney, M Barrett. Subs: A Hickey, H Kelly, B Murphy, M Scanlon, A Bourke, L Ryan, M O’Callaghan.
Pembroke: E Buckley, L McGuire, A-K Trevor, S Loughran, E Beatty, O Macken, E Curran, R O’Brien, I Delamer, A Naughton, G Pinder. Subs: A Griffin, C Moroney, C Foley, S Campbell, T Wensley, M McCready, R Cowman.
Photographed at the networking event were Bernadette Knopek, Mercy Heritage Centre; Olivia Murphy, Charleville Park Hotel and Jana Mannion, Ballyhoura Development I PICTURES: Diarmuid Greene
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.