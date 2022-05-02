JP McManus wins National Hunt champion owner accolade for 19th time

JP McManus, Champion National Hunt owner 2021/2022
LIMERICK man JP McManus has been crowned champion owner for the 2021/2022 National Hunt season.
It is the second successive season that McManus has won the accolade and the 19th time in all he has claimed the champion owner title.
McManus again saw off a strong challenge from Gigginstown House Stud with major success coming from this week’s Grade 1 winner Capodanno and the likes of Darasso, Fakir D'oudairies, Thedevilscoachman and Gentleman De Mee.
Major handicap success came his way with School Boy Hours, A Wave Of The Sea and Birchdale while Shady Operator, The Big Lense and Spades Are Trumps were other notable winners in the famous green and gold hoops.
Presentations to the six National Hunt champions were made by Horse Racing Ireland chairman Nicky Hartery on the final day of the 2021/2022 season at Punchestown on Saturday.
The champions for the 2021/2022 National Hunt season are:
Champion Owner: JP McManus
Champion Trainer: Willie Mullins
Champion Jockey: Paul Townend
Champion Conditional: Jack Foley
Champion Amateur: Patrick Mullins
Champion Lady Amateur Rider: Jody Townend
