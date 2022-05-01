Limerick Leader weekly golf club notes

BALLYBUNION

Men’s Competitions: Men’s Singles Sponsored by Rathcoole Cold Storage – Sunday 24th April – Old Course; 1st David Breen (29) 41pts; 2nd Chris O’ Donoghue (12) 39pts (B9-22); 3rd Jack M Kissane (25) 39pts; Best Gross: Pat Harnett (4) 32pts; Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap); 1st Frank Geary Jr (3) 34pts; 2nd Anthony Bennett (4) 33pts; Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap) 1st Aidan Hanrahan (10) 38pts; 2nd John Haugh (10) 37pts; 3rd John J Galvin (10) 35pts B9 -18; Category 3, (13 to 20 handicap); 1st Donal Mulcahy (15) 38pts.

Fixtures: Sunday 1st May –Captain’s Charity Day– Old Courses and Cashen Course.

Ladies Competitions: Ladies 18 Hole: Tuesday 19th April – Cashen Course; 1st Noirin Hitchen (16) 43; 2nd Janet Horan (33) 40; 3rd Mags O’ Sullivan (17) 39 (B9-17); 4th Anne Marie Healy (24) 39 (B9-15.

Ladies Competition: Sponsored by Dr. Maher’s Natural Bodycare Products – Monday 23rd April – Old Course; 1st Catherine Moylan (29) 41 Pts; 2nd Louise Griffin (20) 39 Pts; Best Gross Eileen Kenny-Ryan (13) 22 Gross Pts; 3rd Catherine Walsh (31) 37 Pts; Category 1: 1st Noirin Hitchen (14) 33 Pts ; 2nd Lorraine Canty (17) 31 Pts; Category 2; 1st Bernie Moloney (22) 35 Pts; 2nd Catherine Morrissey (24) 34 Pts; Category 3; 1st Noirin Lynch (30) 36 Pts;

Fixtures: Monday 2nd May, Ladies Open Day (Team of 4 Ladies) Sponsored by Garveys Supervalu Listowel – Old Course; Tuesday 3rd May - Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions: Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday 21st April – Cashen Course; 1st Patrick Shanahan (25) 46-1 45pts; 2nd Jerry McAuliffe (21) 37+6 43pts; 3rd Eddie Moylan (21) 41-1 40pts; Gross Donal Liston 28pts; 4th John Quirke (17) 40 -1 39pts5th Brendan Brosnan (25) 36+2 38pts.

Fixtures: Thursday 28th April - Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions: Senior Ladies – Friday 22nd April – Cashen Course; 1st Mary Pierse (16) Nuala Lynch (18) Lucy McAuliffe (15) 22pts; 2nd Sighle Henigan (10) Marjorie Morkan (12) Muireann O’Sullivan (25) 20pts (Bk 6 14pts); 3rd Marie Benn (15) Clare Hurley (18) Katherine Tangney (15) 20pts (Bk 6 13pts)

Fixtures: Friday 29th April - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course.

BALLYNEETY

Men's results: April Medal sponsored by Takumi Precision; 1st Daniel O'Neill 68 b /9; 2nd Dylan Walsh 68; Gross Mat Evans 77; 3rd Pat Reeves 69; 4th Nial Godfrey 69; Cat A Ian Mc Namara 71; Cat B Denis Healy 72; Cat C Dermot Barry 70

JB Carr: JB Carr v Ardagh co semi-final. This Thursday 3pm at home. We wish Manager Michael John Cosgrave and assistant manager Connie Ryan & all the team best of luck, Please come out & support the team a large turn out would be appreciated.

BALLYKISTEEN

Ladies: Results: Congratulations to our Junior Foursomes who were victorious against a very sporting Rathbane team in the first round at Rathbane Golf Club. We wish them well in the second round against Limerick Golf Club.

stableford: Tuesday 19 April: 18 Hole Stableford: Winner Paula Carroll 37Pts. Runner Up Olive Quinlan 36Pts. 3rd Margo O’Doherty 27 Pts.

Upcoming Fixtures: Thursday 28th April: Senior Ladies 12 Hole (over 50) – Draw 1.30pm. Ladies weekly scramble each Wednesday with draw for teams at 5.45pm. Sunday 1st May: 18 Hole Stableford: Draw for playing partners 11.15am. Sat 7th/Tue 10th May: 18 Hole Stableford - BRS. Saturday 7th May is our Lady Captain’s Away Day to Birr Golf Club. Further details to follow.

'Get into Golf' Programme: Beginner golf for ladies will start on 26th April. All potential lady golfers are invited to Ballykisteen to take part in this taster programme. For further details please telephone Jill on 087 313 5069.

CASTLETROY

Men’s competition: April 22-24, Medal sponsored by Sordillo Chiropractic Centre, 1st Dylan Cronin 66, gross John Hadnett 72, cat 1 Brendan Reidy, 71, Cat 2 Willie Madden 71; cat 3 Kieran Price 70, Cat4 Sam Egan 68, Cat 5 Sean Kerins 67,

Ladies 24 april: 1st Margret Ryan 34pts, 2nd Lelia Palmer 34 pts.

Open Mixed: Wednesday open mixed singles 1st E Deveraux 42, 2nd B Murphy 39, gross S Moloney 35 3rd N Whelan 39; 4th P Hogan 39 5th A Buckley 39

Ladies medal: 19th April, sponsored by Permanent TSB, 1 S Ryan 71, 2nd B O'Hanrahan 73, gross S Real 83, 3rd A Kilroy 75 4th M O'Connell 75 5th A Byrnes 75

Seniors results: 1 S Langan 47 pts 2, N Parks 38, 3 , C Holmes . 4 MD Barry 36; 5, Kennedy 35, 6 S Meegan 33.

CHARLEVILLE

Results: IMNDA – 3 Ball Champagne Scramble Friday 15th-Monday 18th April; 1st Mary Liston (17), Tom Martin Noonan (20) Willie Molyneaux (27) 66 Pts; 2nd Ollie Kennelly (12) Terence O’Halloran (13) Stephen Gammell (18) 63 Pts; 3rd John O’Gorman (17) John O’Brien Dpark(22) Claude Keane Jnr (7) 60 Pts C/B; 4. Noel Molloy (15), Denis Noonan (22) Michael Molloy (30) 60 Pts; 5th Willie Molyneaux (27) Kieran Moloney (10) Denis McCoy (18) 59 Pts C/B; Best Ladies – Valerie O’Keeffe (15) Ber Clarson(4) Brid Clarson (29) 55 Pts. Nearest the Pin – Willie Molyneaux.

Fundraiser: Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association Fundraiser. The Presentation of Prizes for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association Fundraiser in Charleville Golf clubhouse. This was to celebrate the memory of Joy Binchy who was a treasured member of the club for 52 years and was a past Lady Captain and President. We were delighted that the Binchy Family were able to attend both the Coffee morning and presentation of prizes. The event was held over the Easter weekend and was supported by members and visitors with over a 110 teams taking part. With the proceeds from the Coffee Morning, Raffle and Golf Fundraiser, the Club were delighted to be able to hand over a cheque for €9,000 to IMMDA.

JB Carr: Great win for J.B.Carr team. Congrats to our J.B,Carr team who had a great 3/2 win over Fota at the away venue last week. The team was Paddy O'Kelly & John Dennehy; John acorns & Ger Mullane; Dave O'Connor & George Fitzgibbon, Anton Noonan.

Mens Seniors: 20/2/22- 53 Played; 1st Denis Murphy, Neilus Madigan & Tim Dennedy 95 Pts; 2nd Sean O’Connor, Ger Madigan & Gay McEvoy 94Pts C/B; 3rd Martin McDonnell, Tom Weekes & Donal Egan 94 Pts.

Ladies Results: Ladies 18 Hole Singles Stableford; Thursday 14th April; Best Card Phil Twomey (Morrissey Cup)

Ladies Morrissey Cup (GOY): Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th April; 1st Sheila Clifford (27) 39 pts; 2nd Mary Flynn (36) 38 pts. c/b; 3rd Kay Cagney (33) 38 Pts.

Singles Stableford: Ladies 18 Hole Singles Stableford; Thursday 22nd April; 1st Elizabeth Keane (37) 40 Pts; 2nd Nola Murray (33) 39 Pts; 3rd Phil Twomey (47) 35 pts.

DROMOLAND

Results: Results of the Men’s Club Foursomes weekend Stableford competition 23rd & 24th April; 1st Eamon Power/Niall Geraghty 40 pts; 2nd Vincent Sherlock/John Hayes 39 pts; 3rd Tom Cooney/Alan Henstock 38 pts.

ladies: The following are the results of the Ladies Nolan Four Ball Competition which took place on Sunday 24th April: 1st Gabriele Gilna & Patricia O'Brien 43pts; 2nd Niamh McDermott & Saibh McDermott 42pts; 3rd Carola Wixted & Eabha Brennan 41pts.

Results: Ladies 9 Hole Competition; 1st Cora O'Toole 19pts; 2nd Katrina O'Neill 17pts; 3rd Joan Ryan 16pts.

NEWCASTLE WEST

Seniors Golf: Results: Tuesday, April 19 – 1st Mike White & Michael McNamara; 2nd Jim King & Dave Madigan.

results: Monday, April 25th – 1st Pat McLoughlin & Sean Cremin; 2nd Pat Power & Ben Mullane.