Limerick District League Round-Up: Pike Rovers stun Everton in FAI Senior Cup

FAI SENIOR CUP

Pike Rovers 1, Everton AFC 0;

PIKE ROVERS defeated Munster senior league side, Everton AFC, of Cork, to progress in the preliminary round of the FAI Senior Cup at the Pike Club on a 1-0 scoreline on Sunday afternoon.

The Hoops were guilty of missing a number of chances in a game they were well in control of throughout.

But for a couple of chances, well saved by Gary Neville in the second half, the Cork side played a containment game.

Despite their dominance it took Pike nearly 80 minutes to break the deadlock when a harmless looking long-range effort by Darragh Carroll evaded the visiting keeper and nestled in the back of the net.

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville, Danny O'Neill, Eddie O'Donovan, Pat Mullins, Adam Lipper, Colm Walsh O'Loughlin, Steve McGann, Darragh Carroll, Kevin Barry, Robbie Williams, Aaron Murphy, Subs: Colin Daly, Eoin Hanrahan.

Premier League:

Nenagh AFC 1, Fairview Rgs 2;

It's advantage Fairview Rgs in the Premier League following a 2-1 win for the Blues at Nenagh on Sunday.

The result gives the ‘View a three-point lead with four games remaining. Their nearest rivals Pike Rvs were in cup action while Ballynanty Rvs, a point further back, had a free weekend.

Delighted with the points, Fairview will be the first to admit that they got out of jail on this one. Matt Spain scored the opened to give Nenagh a lead they held until the 70th minute. But for former Nenagh goalkeeper, Aaron Savage, it could have been worse for the visitors as he made two superb saves to deny Spain a second goal.

Fairview had most of the possession but breathed a sigh of relief when the returning Darragh Rainsford got on the end of Jeffery Judge’s cross to level the tie.

Fairview continued to push fore a winner but a determined Nenbagh defence looked like they would hold out until the 88th minute when Judge was stopped in the area and Referee Andy Hall deemed it a spot kick which Shane Duggan tucked away to take three priceless points.



Nenagh AFC: Eoghan Tinkler; Colm Hayden; Saeed Ryan; Eamon White; Kieran Barr; Alan Sheehan; Dylan Cody; Ryan Gilmartin; Adam Ryan; Matt O'Gorman; Matt Spain. Subs: Diarmuid Fitzpatrick; Darragh McDonnell; Dylan Carey; Bryan McGee

Fairview Rgs: Aaron Savage; Jamie Enright; Josh Considine; Declan Cahill; AJ O'Connor; John Mullane; Jeffery Judge; Shane Duggan; Dara Rainsford; Conor Coughlan; James Fitzgerald. Subs: Scott Kirwin; Russell Quirke.



Aisling Annacotty 2 Regional Utd 0;

With little but pride at stake in Annacotty, Aisling took the points in a 2-0 win over Regional Utd.

Scoreless at the break, the introduction of B player Caiman Ayers swung the tie in the home side’s advantage as the towering striker struck twice to seal the win.



Aisling Annacotty: Brian O'Connor; Kennedy N'dip; Killian Maloney; Richkov Boevi; Tom Clarke; Shane Tracey; Tony Whitehead; Blake Curran; Adam Foley; Liam Quinn; Shane Stack. Subs; Caiman Ayers; Mike Curran

Regional Utd: Rob Shier; Andrew Cowpar; Sean Kinehan; David Cowpar; Graham Burke; Ross Fitzgerald; Dave Lyons; Ewan O'Brien; Kieran O'Connell; Pat McDonagh; Eoghan Burke. Subs: Luke O'Brien; Sean Ryan; Tom Frawley.

Round-Up:

In the Premier A League, Fairview Rgs B maintained their challenge to take the title with a comfortable win at Hill Celtic.

The result leaves Fairview a point behind Carew Park, albeit with a game extra played. Ben O'Shaughnessy (2), Zak Sheehan, Marcus Hogan, David Hannon and Evan Ezekannagha scored for the winners.

Aisling and Cappamore met in Annacotty with the home team easing to victory. Joe Lavin scored a hat trick and Tommy Canty was also on target.

The Div 1A Cup final will be fought out between Castle Rvs and Hyde Rgs after they recorded semi final wins over Patrickswell and Knockainey respectively.

Knockainey with goals from John Carew, Dan Holton and Dara Cunningham led Hyde 3-1 with ten minutes to play but a great fightback saw Evan Shine reduce the deficit and with time running out Steven Fitzmaurice with his second of the tie sent the game to penalties.

In the shoot out, Hyde keeper Ronan Power came up trumps to see Hyde into the final. They will play Castle Rvs who beat Patrickswell 3-0 thanks to goals from Paul Kiely (2) and Ciaran Fitzgerald.

In Division 1A League, Granville Rgs are now just two points behind leaders Hyde Rgs with two games in hand. They closed the gap thanks to an easy win over a very young Shelbourne side on Sunday.

Karl Turner (2), Klorane N'dip, Jack O'Callaghan, Shane Waters and Nathan Walsh were on the mark for Granville Rgs. Alan Carr and Mark Moloney replied for Shels. In Division 1B, moved joint second, a point behind Regional Utd thanks to a 5-2 win at Mungret Reg.

Cian O’Rahilly (2), Kane Connolly, Eric Clancy and Brian Shorten were the Celtic marksmen.

In Division 2A, Hyde Rgs made it two finals in one day as their B team emulated the feat of the A team earlier in the day.

Lee Somers, Ben Kennedy and Ger Nash scored for Hyde while Cian Moore, Eoghan Carr and Gavin Healy replied for Corbally.

In the penalty shoot out, Hyde keeper Richard Ward saved twice.

The Open Cup continues to produce some very exciting fare and Sunday’s quarter finals proved no different.

Aisling D and Newport played out a 15-goal thriller last week with the latter edging it 8-7. This time out, Aisling got revenge but had to sweat it out.

Leading 3-0 with goals from Liam Danaher, Barry Madden and Alan Rossiter, Aisling were coasting. However, a couple of late scores from Conor Brett put just one between the sides. Aisling held on for a place in the semi-finals.

In the last four they will play surprise packets, Dromore Celtic, who recorded a shock 3-2 win over a fancied Wembley Rvs XI.

Niall O’Riordan & Gary Joyce scored for Rovers but goals from Dean Kerley, Lee Madigan and Aaron Smith put Celtic through.

Caherconlish also made the last four thanks to a 2-1 win over Mungret Reg D. Gary Murphy and Hughie McGuire scored the winning goals.

Ballynanty Rvs B had a good win over Kilmallock B to advance in the Open Cup. Barry Quinn scored twice for the winners along with a score from Dean O’Brien.

There was a big game in the race for the title and promotion in Division 3A when Croom Utd hosted Herbertstown and the home side prevailed by the odd goal in three. The result puts Croom top of the table with Pike Rvs although the city side have a game less played.