Limerick teenager in Burnley's matchday squad for crucial Premier League win over Saints

LIMERICK teenager Dara Costelloe was part of Burley's matchday squad for their crucial Premier League win over Southampton at Turf Moor on Thursday night.

This was the first time that 19-year-old Costelloe was included in the Clarets squad for a Premier League fixture after continuing his impressive run with the club's U23 side this season.

Relegation-threatened Burnley breathed new life into their Premier League survival bid as they secured a precious 2-0 win over the Saints under caretaker boss Mike Jackson.

The win, only their fourth in 25 at Turf Moor, lifts the Clarets to within a point of fourth-from-bottom placed Everton in the league table.

The highly-rated Dara Costelloe, who attended Castletroy College, played schoolboy football with Aisling Annacotty.

Costelloe joined the Academy of English Premier League side Burnley after impressing in a trial with the club.

The striker joined the Clarets’ Academy in January 2021 after signing a deal with the Turf Moor club.

The versatile Costelloe can also play as a winger.

The Limerick native, who played Kennedy Cup with the LDSL, joined League of Ireland side Galway in 2017 and made his senior debut at the age of 15.

Dara Costello became the youngest player to take the field for Galway when coming on as a substitute in their SSE Airtricity League fixture with Finn Harps.

Costelloe made a big impact after joining Galway United’s under-15 team in 2017 from Aisling Annacotty.

The talented footballer came into Galway’s under-17 squad in 2018 making 17 appearances.

The left-sided prospect was rewarded with a first-team contract for the 2019 season at Galway and after leaving Deacy Park now gets the chance to make a mark in English football with the Clarets.