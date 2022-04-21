Search

21 Apr 2022

Referee confirmed for Munster Rugby's Champions Cup meeting with Toulouse

Referee confirmed for Munster Rugby's Champions Cup meeting with Toulouse

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

21 Apr 2022 12:07 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

Following the first ever last 16 knockout stage rugby, EPCR have this morning announced the referee appointments for the Heineken Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup quarter-final matches following a selection meeting chaired by the tournament organiser’s Head of Match Officials, Tony Spreadbury.

The clash of former winners, Munster Rugby, and current Heineken Champions Cup holders, Stade Toulousain, at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, 7 May will be refereed by England’s Luke Pearce, while Mathieu Raynal of France has been appointed for the much-anticipated showdown between Leicester Tigers and Leinster Rugby at Mattioli Woods Welford Road on the same day.

Karl Dickson of England will be in charge of the head-to-head between last season’s finalists, Stade Rochelais, and Montpellier Hérault Rugby at Stade Marcel-Deflandre also on Saturday, 7 May, and the following day, Ireland’s Andrew Brace will be on the whistle for the last-eight contest between Racing 92 and Sale Sharks at Paris La Défense Arena.

The EPCR Challenge Cup quarter-finals get underway on Friday, 6 May with the Gloucester Rugby v Saracens tie at Kingsholm where Frank Murphy of Ireland will be in the middle, and then on Saturday, 7 May the matches pitting Edinburgh Rugby against Wasps, and Lyon against Glasgow Warriors will be refereed by France’s Pierre Brousset and Matthew Carley of England respectively.

Scotland’s Mike Adamson has been appointed for the Anglo-French confrontation between two-time EPCR Challenge Cup finalists, RC Toulon, and London Irish at Stade Félix Mayol on Sunday, 8 May.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media