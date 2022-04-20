Munster Rugby sign French-born centre on three-year-deal

Munster-bound centre Antoine Frisch
MUNSTER Rugby and the IRFU have confirmed the signing of centre Antoine Frisch on a three-year contract from the start of next season.
From France, the 25-year-old is Irish-qualified through his maternal grandmother who hails from Dublin.
He joins the province from Bristol Bears where he has made 13 appearances for the Premiership side so far this season.
He previously lined out for PRO D2 side Rouen Normandie.
Name: Antoine Frisch
Position: Centre
Height: 6’3”
Weight: 99kg
DOB: 01/06/1996
Place of Birth: France
