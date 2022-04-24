Limerick Leader weekly golf notes

Deborah Fitzpatrick, left, from sponsor Fitzpatrick's Business Systems, presents a prize in the Easter Hampers Competition to Mary Begley at a Limerick Golf Club prize-giving Pic: Dave Gaynor
BALLYBUNION
RESULTS: Men’s Competitions: Medal I sponsored by Jim O’Flynn (Scratch Cup Qualifier), Friday 15th April Old Course; 1st Pat McEnery (9) 62 nett; 2nd Gary Mulvihill (12) 67 nett; 3rd Mark Mulvihill (8) 68 nett; Best Gross: Conor Kilroy (3) 75 (B9-32); Cat 1: 1st Niall O'Carroll (5) 72 nett; Cat 2: 1st Dot O'Gorman (8) 69 nett; Cat 3:; 1st Eamon Hayes (15) 69 nett; Cat 4: 1st David Malone (24) 75 nett
Fixtures: Friday 15th April 2022 – Medal I Sponsored by Jim O’Flynn (Scratch Cup Qualifier) – Old Courses
MEN'S SINGLES: Sunday 17th April, Men’s Singles Sponsored by Deloitte– Old Course
Ladies Competitions: Ladies 18 Hole – Tuesday 12th April – Cashen Course; 1st Patricia Gleeson (26) 40; 2nd Eileen Barrett (35) 39; 3rd Mary Horgan (22) 38; 4th Catherine Walsh (31) 37 (B9-18)
Ladies 18 Hole: Sponsored by Dermot O’Neill Academy – Monday 18th April – Cashen Course; 1st Elaine Bermingham (Ballykisteen), 16; Anna Hill 16: Marie McMahon (Ballyheighue) 20; Ena O’Brien (Ballyheighue) 25; Total 84pts; 2nd Patsy Gleeson 23; Jean Liston 28; Maureen Culhane 22; Elva Clancy 30 Total 83pts; 3rd Mags O’Sullivan 14; Anne Kernan (Powerscourt) 35; Clare Molyneaux 17; Elaine Molyneaux 17 Total 80pts; 4th Susan Gilmore 9; Anne Marie Sexton 20; Helena Tiernan (Lahinch) 15; Michelle Collins (Lahinch) 24 Total 80pts
Fixtures: Tuesday 26th April, Ladies Competition – Cashen Course
Senior Men’s Competitions: Fixtures:
Thursday 21st April, Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course.
Senior Ladies Competitions: Senior Ladies, Friday 15th April – Cashen Course; 1st Marie Benn (32) 27pts Bk 3 7pts; 2nd Clare Hurley (37) 27pts; 3rd June Hayes (36) 26pts Bk 3 5pts
Fixtures: Friday 22nd April, Senior Ladies Competition – Old Course.
BALLYKISTEEN
LADIES: Upcoming Fixtures: Saturday 23rd/Tuesday 26th April: 18 Hole Stableford. BRS, Thursday, 21st/Sunday 24th April: April Monthly Medal.
SENIOR LADIES: Thursday 21st April: Senior Ladies 12 Hole (over 50) – Draw 1.30pm. Ladies weekly scramble each Wednesday with draw for teams at 5.45pm.
AWAY DAY: Saturday 7th May is our Lady Captain’s Away Day to Birr Golf Club. Further details to follow.
Congratulations: Many congratulations to Caitlin Shippam on winning the Munster Women’s & Girls Senior Open Championships. Also, to Gordan Sillett on finishing 5th place at Tullamore Golf Club in the Leinster Under 16’s championships. Great achievements for two of our elite junior golfers.
GET INTO GOLF: Golf Ireland Get into Golf Programme: Beginner golf for ladies will start on 26th April. All potential lady golfers are invited to Ballykisteen to take part in this taster programme. For further details please telephone Jill on 087 313 5069.
BALLYNEETY
RESULTS: Open singles 14 /04/22; 1st Dermot Ryan 40 points; 2nd David Boylan 38 points; 3rd John Reidy 36 points; Gross Shane O'Neill
Championship of the course 4 ball: Leading Qualifiers; Last year's winner's: Eamon Grimes & John Sexton 44 points. All 1st rounds matches to be completed by May 8, no exceptions.
Seniors: Champagne Scramble; 1st Anthony Ryan Connie Ryan, Pat Prior & Colm Kirby 60.7; 2nd Maurice Wrenn, Ger Sheehan, Flan Connolly & Anthony O'Sullivan' 57.8 back 9; 3rd Tony Carroll, Gerry Kavnagh, Sean Murphy & William Whelton 57.7; 4th Michael John Cosgrave, Joe Grimes, Donal O'Brien & Jim Browne 55.8
Split the Pot: Fundraiser 50/50 Split the pot Harry Keegan wins €112. Table Quiz will held on 28th April €20 per table.
LIMERICK
LADIES RESULTS: Competition: PGA Tankard; Dates: 9th & 12 April; 1st Lucy Hayes P/H 31 42 pts (b6); 2nd Elaine Morris P/H 13 42pts; Best Gross Mary Conlon P/H 8 30 pts; 3rd Elaine Donegan P/H 25 41 pts; 4th Geraldine Walsh P/H 33 39 pts; 9 Hole Competition: 1st Siobhan Conway P/H 6 23 pts.
