Search

20 Apr 2022

Fixture and ticket details for Munster Rugby's Champions Cup clash with Toulouse confirmed

Fixture and ticket details for Munster Rugby's Champions Cup clash with Toulouse confirmed

The 2021/2022 Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final fixture details have been confirmed

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

20 Apr 2022 12:19 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE dates, kick-off times and broadcast coverage of the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals including Munster Rugby's glamour last eight clash with Toulouse next month have been confirmed.

Munster Rugby will face defending champions Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, May 7, at 3pm in the province’s 19th Champions Cup quarter-final.

Munster Rugby have revealed that tickets for the game will be available from €20 for adults and €10 for juniors and will go on sale at 2pm tomorrow (Thursday).

Discounted tickets will also be available for members of the MRSC and priority ticket holders.

Munster clubs and schools will be offered bus subsidies for group travel.

Supporters’ buses from locations throughout the province are also being arranged, subject to demand, with more details to follow in the coming days.

Champions Cup Quarter-Finals:


(Local times)

Saturday, May 7

Munster Rugby v Stade Toulousain, Aviva Stadium, 3pm; BT Sport/France 2/beIN Sports

Leicester Tigers v Leinster Rugby, Mattioli Woods Welford Road, 5.30pm; BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

Stade Rochelais v Montpellier Hérault Rugby, Stade Marcel-Deflandre, 6.30pm; beIN Sports/BT Sport

Sunday, May 8

Racing 92 v Sale Sharks, Paris La Défense Arena, 4pm; France 2/beIN Sports/BT Sport/Channel 4/Virgin Media

Semi-finals – May 13-15

The highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home venue advantage.

SF 1: Racing 92 (A1) or Sale Sharks (A5) v Stade Rochelais (A3) or Montpellier Hérault Rugby (A7)

SF 2: Leicester Tigers (B1) or Leinster Rugby (A4) v Munster Rugby (B3) or Stade Toulousain (B7)

2022 Heineken Champions Cup final

Saturday, May 28; Stade Vélodrome, Marseille (17.45)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media