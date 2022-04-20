Fixture and ticket details for Munster Rugby's Champions Cup clash with Toulouse confirmed

The 2021/2022 Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final fixture details have been confirmed
THE dates, kick-off times and broadcast coverage of the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals including Munster Rugby's glamour last eight clash with Toulouse next month have been confirmed.
Munster Rugby will face defending champions Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, May 7, at 3pm in the province’s 19th Champions Cup quarter-final.
Munster Rugby have revealed that tickets for the game will be available from €20 for adults and €10 for juniors and will go on sale at 2pm tomorrow (Thursday).
Discounted tickets will also be available for members of the MRSC and priority ticket holders.
Munster clubs and schools will be offered bus subsidies for group travel.
Supporters’ buses from locations throughout the province are also being arranged, subject to demand, with more details to follow in the coming days.
Champions Cup Quarter-Finals:
(Local times)
Saturday, May 7
Munster Rugby v Stade Toulousain, Aviva Stadium, 3pm; BT Sport/France 2/beIN Sports
Leicester Tigers v Leinster Rugby, Mattioli Woods Welford Road, 5.30pm; BT Sport / beIN SPORTS
Stade Rochelais v Montpellier Hérault Rugby, Stade Marcel-Deflandre, 6.30pm; beIN Sports/BT Sport
Sunday, May 8
Racing 92 v Sale Sharks, Paris La Défense Arena, 4pm; France 2/beIN Sports/BT Sport/Channel 4/Virgin Media
Semi-finals – May 13-15
The highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home venue advantage.
SF 1: Racing 92 (A1) or Sale Sharks (A5) v Stade Rochelais (A3) or Montpellier Hérault Rugby (A7)
SF 2: Leicester Tigers (B1) or Leinster Rugby (A4) v Munster Rugby (B3) or Stade Toulousain (B7)
2022 Heineken Champions Cup final
Saturday, May 28; Stade Vélodrome, Marseille (17.45)
QUARTER-FINAL FIXTURE DETAILS— Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) April 20, 2022
Biggest game?
More info ➡️ https://t.co/IKHrikIAaq #HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/YQgYqtOloN
Limerick senior hurlers William O'Donoghue and Diarmaid Byrnes with manager John Kiely and three Run for Fun participants
Dublin Airport has seen long queues since the resumption of air traffic following the Covid-19 pandemic
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.